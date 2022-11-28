Photos: Ghana fans celebrate 3-2 win over South Korea

Ghanian fans have been in full celebration mode after a thrilling 3-2 win over South Korea in Group H of the World Cup.

The deafening sound of vuvuzelas and djemba drums mixed with blaring horns across Education City Stadium on Monday.

Some fans danced, and others took selfies and pictures with anyone who asked for them, including many of the volunteers and security personnel in the stadium who seemed thrilled by the boisterous mood in the aftermath of the game.

“Metro this way,” they sang together, impersonating a now famous and catchy phrase used by stadium security to direct spectators to the underground rail system.

“This was a tense game,” fan Chris Keyi, who is of Ghanaian origin but lives in New York, told Al Jazeera. “… The last few minutes took maybe 10 years of my life.”

“People will be out everywhere in Ghana and wherever our people are in the world,” he said. “… It’s a huge victory.”

Akwasi Baah-Frimpong, a Ghanaian fan who lives in Canada, said it was the most “nerve-wracking” match of his life.

“I’m just relieved we won,” he said. “… In the last 10 minutes, I thought I was going to have a heart attack.”

He added that Ghana’s chances of qualifying were looking “really good”.

Their opponents, however, were not so thrilled and quickly made their way to the exits.

“It was an incredible game … but not the best result,” said Park, 48, from Seoul. “The team did well. … The match could have gone either way.”

Usaid Siddiqui contributed reporting from Al Rayyan, Qatar.