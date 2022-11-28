In Pictures

Gallery|Qatar World Cup 2022

Photos: Ghana fans celebrate 3-2 win over South Korea

‘This was a tense game,” one Black Stars fan says. “… The last few minutes took maybe 10 years of my life.’

Ghana fans
Ghana defeat South Korea 3-2, much to the elation of their fans at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on November 28, 2022. [Molly Darlington/Reuters]
Published On 28 Nov 2022

Ghanian fans have been in full celebration mode after a thrilling 3-2 win over South Korea in Group H of the World Cup.

The deafening sound of vuvuzelas and djemba drums mixed with blaring horns across Education City Stadium on Monday.

Some fans danced, and others took selfies and pictures with anyone who asked for them, including many of the volunteers and security personnel in the stadium who seemed thrilled by the boisterous mood in the aftermath of the game.

“Metro this way,” they sang together, impersonating a now famous and catchy phrase used by stadium security to direct spectators to the underground rail system.

“This was a tense game,” fan Chris Keyi, who is of Ghanaian origin but lives in New York, told Al Jazeera. “… The last few minutes took maybe 10 years of my life.”

“People will be out everywhere in Ghana and wherever our people are in the world,” he said. “… It’s a huge victory.”

Akwasi Baah-Frimpong, a Ghanaian fan who lives in Canada, said it was the most “nerve-wracking” match of his life.

“I’m just relieved we won,” he said. “… In the last 10 minutes, I thought I was going to have a heart attack.”

He added that Ghana’s chances of qualifying were looking “really good”.

Their opponents, however, were not so thrilled and quickly made their way to the exits.

“It was an incredible game … but not the best result,” said Park, 48, from Seoul. “The team did well. … The match could have gone either way.”

Usaid Siddiqui contributed reporting from Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Ghana fans
Many Black Star fans say they came close to having heart attacks during Ghana's nail-biting win against South Korea. [Luca Bruno/AP]
Advertisement
Ghana fans
Ghana fans are hoping for another good result when their team takes on Uruguay on Friday in their final group match. [Molly Darlington/Reuters]
Ghana fans
Vuvuzelas add to the din in the stadium during the match. [Molly Darlington/Reuters]
Ghana fans
A supporter with a Ghanaian flag around his neck tries to get fellow fans to rally behind the Black Stars. [Molly Darlington/Reuters]
Ghana fans
South Korea came back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game, but Ghana thrills the crowd by taking the lead in the 68th minute and keeping it. [Luca Bruno/AP Photo]
Ghana fans
Ghana's win against South Korea comes on a day described by fans and sports correspondents alike as the most exciting of the World Cup. [Ricardo Mazalan/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Ghana fans
Ghana's supporters hold their breath through one of the many anxious moments of the match for the Black Stars. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
Ghana fans
Fans go all-out dressing for their teams, including this woman, who painted the flag of Ghana on her nails. [Molly Darlington/Reuters]
Ghana fans
Ghana's first win of the group stage brings jubilation to their fans. [Molly Darlington/Reuters]