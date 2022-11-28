In Pictures

Photos: Brazil notches 1-0 victory against Switzerland

In the 83rd minute, Casemiro delivers the sole goal needed for victory.

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus and Swiss defender Nico Elvedi compete for the ball during a hard-fought match on November 28, 2022, at Doha's Stadium 974. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Sorin Furcoi and Wojtek Arciszewski
Published On 28 Nov 2022

Despite the absence of superstar Neymar, Brazil have fought their way to a 1-0 victory over Switzerland at Doha’s Stadium 974 to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

After a disallowed goal by Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr early in Monday’s second half, star midfielder Casemiro put Brazil ahead with the match’s only goal in the 83rd minute.

The Swiss side did not let Brazil take the victory easily, fighting hard until the last whistle – but ultimately, the loss left them second in Group G after the exciting 3-3 draw between Cameroon and Serbia earlier in the day.

The Brazilians safely move on to the next round and will play their final match of the group stage of the tournament on Friday against Cameroon.

Switzerland fans celebrate in the stands before the match against Brazil, hoping for another win after their opening victory against Cameroon. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Brazil fans celebrate in the stands before the match despite the absence of Neymar, who was out resting his ankle injured in the opening match against Serbia. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Switzerland's Breel Embolo drives the ball up the field during a match that saw them shut out 1-0 by Brazil. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A penalty is called in the early part of the first half. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Swiss defender Silvan Widmer challenges Alex Sandro during the second half. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Brazil celebrate a goal by Vinicius Jr that was soon disallowed. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Swiss defender Widmer looks to the ref for a call. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Brazil fans celebrate what turned out to be their winning goal after Casemiro scored in the 83rd minute. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Switzerland's Granit Xhaka struggles for possession with Gabriel Jesus and Antony as the Brazilians work aggressively to prevent the Swiss team from scoring an equaliser. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Richarlison picks up the ball in the opening moments of the second half. He was crucial in Brazil's attack but couldn't find a way to score and was substituted three-quarters of the way into the game. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Swiss defender Edimilson Fernandes challenges Brazil's Eder Militao. The Swiss side didn't let the Brazilians take the victory easily. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Brazilian fans celebrate outside Stadium 974 after their win , which has qualified them for the knockout stage of the tournament. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]