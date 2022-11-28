Photos: Brazil notches 1-0 victory against Switzerland

Despite the absence of superstar Neymar, Brazil have fought their way to a 1-0 victory over Switzerland at Doha’s Stadium 974 to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

After a disallowed goal by Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr early in Monday’s second half, star midfielder Casemiro put Brazil ahead with the match’s only goal in the 83rd minute.

The Swiss side did not let Brazil take the victory easily, fighting hard until the last whistle – but ultimately, the loss left them second in Group G after the exciting 3-3 draw between Cameroon and Serbia earlier in the day.

The Brazilians safely move on to the next round and will play their final match of the group stage of the tournament on Friday against Cameroon.