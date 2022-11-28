In Pictures

Features|Qatar World Cup 2022

Photos: Cameroon fans celebrate stunning 3-3 draw with Serbia

Cameroon’s fans – some of the most passionate the World Cup in Qatar has seen – were elated by their team’s comeback.

Cameroon fans
Cameroon fans dressed in colourful attire cheer for their team at Al Janoub Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Monday, November 28, 2022 [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
By Showkat Shafi
Published On 28 Nov 2022

Al Wakrah, Qatar – At the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday, Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar fought back magnificently to keep his team’s chances at the World Cup alive as they went from near defeat to secure a stunning 3-3 draw with Serbia.

Throughout the Group G game, Cameroon’s team was cheered on by their colourfully-dressed supporters – some of the most passionate fans the tournament has seen.

Donning traditional Cameroonian clothes, Armand Ndjiago was jubilant as he and other fans headed out of the stadium after the match.

“A draw today is almost a win, it was hard fought. You see we live to fight another day. So we don’t mind the draw,” Ndjiago told Al Jazeera.

During the match, he enthusiastically shouted, “Cameroon! Cameroon! Cameroon!” prompting other fans to break into song.

Three goals from Serbia followed Cameroon’s opening goal by Jean-Charles Castelletto. However, the introduction of Castelletto’s compatriot Aboubakar helped change the course of the game to secure the draw. As Cameroon scored two goals in the second half, its supporters leapt to their feet, hugging, dancing and chanting.

On Friday, Cameroon will face Brazil.

“It’s a tough next one, but we will be there. We will bring our fighting spirit. And see, no matter the results, football makes us forget all our troubles,” Ndjiago said with a wink.

Cameroon fans
Cameroon's fans arrive early at the stadium, creating a cheerful atmosphere ahead of the game. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Cameroon fans
Cameroon's national team, the Indomitable Lions, is one of Africa's most celebrated football teams. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Cameroon fans
Fans cheer at the stadium ahead of the game. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Cameroon fans
Cameroon's supporters cheer throughout the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Cameroon fans
Some Cameroonian fans dressed in traditional attire to support their team. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Cameroon fans
Cameroonian supporters wave flags throughout the game. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
stands
Ngando Pickett, Cameroon’s most prominent football fan, has been cheering for his team for more than 40 years. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Cameroon fans
A fan dons football-themed attire. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Cameroon fans
Cameroon fans were elated as their team made an electrifying, second-half comeback. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Cameroon fans
Cameroon's supporters dressed in all kinds of styles. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Cameroon fans
Supporters go wild after Cameroon scores. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Cameroon fans
Some fans painted their body and hair in their team's colours. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Cameroon fans
Thrilled fans pose at the end of the game. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Cameroon fans
Both the Cameroonian team and their fans celebrated the hard-earned draw. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Cameroon fans
Donning traditional Cameroonian clothes, Armand Ndjiago was jubilant as he and other fans headed out of the stadium after the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]