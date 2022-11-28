Photos: Cameroon fans celebrate stunning 3-3 draw with Serbia

Al Wakrah, Qatar – At the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday, Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar fought back magnificently to keep his team’s chances at the World Cup alive as they went from near defeat to secure a stunning 3-3 draw with Serbia.

Throughout the Group G game, Cameroon’s team was cheered on by their colourfully-dressed supporters – some of the most passionate fans the tournament has seen.

Donning traditional Cameroonian clothes, Armand Ndjiago was jubilant as he and other fans headed out of the stadium after the match.

“A draw today is almost a win, it was hard fought. You see we live to fight another day. So we don’t mind the draw,” Ndjiago told Al Jazeera.

During the match, he enthusiastically shouted, “Cameroon! Cameroon! Cameroon!” prompting other fans to break into song.

Three goals from Serbia followed Cameroon’s opening goal by Jean-Charles Castelletto. However, the introduction of Castelletto’s compatriot Aboubakar helped change the course of the game to secure the draw. As Cameroon scored two goals in the second half, its supporters leapt to their feet, hugging, dancing and chanting.

On Friday, Cameroon will face Brazil.

“It’s a tough next one, but we will be there. We will bring our fighting spirit. And see, no matter the results, football makes us forget all our troubles,” Ndjiago said with a wink.