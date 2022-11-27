Photos: Morocco upset Belgium to claim long-awaited World Cup win

Morocco weathered a first-half storm to earn their first World Cup victory since 1998 as they upset Belgium 2-0 in World Cup Group F.

The Morocco fans created a raucous atmosphere at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

Belgium dictated the first half, but were unable to convert their dominance into goals.

In the second half, Moroccan substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri curled in a free kick past Thibaut Courtois.

Then in stoppage time Zakaria Aboukhlal, also a substitute, scored to put Morocco at the top of their group with four points, one ahead of Belgium, sending the Moroccan fans into delirium.