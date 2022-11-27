In Pictures

Photos: Morocco upset Belgium to claim long-awaited World Cup win

Two second-half goals give Morocco a first win at a World Cup for 24 years, sending their raucous fans into delirium.

Morocco beat Belgium in Group F of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on November 27, 2022. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Sorin Furcoi
Published On 27 Nov 2022

Morocco weathered a first-half storm to earn their first World Cup victory since 1998 as they upset Belgium 2-0 in World Cup Group F.

The Morocco fans created a raucous atmosphere at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

Belgium dictated the first half, but were unable to convert their dominance into goals.

In the second half, Moroccan substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri curled in a free kick past Thibaut Courtois.

Then in stoppage time Zakaria Aboukhlal, also a substitute, scored to put Morocco at the top of their group with four points, one ahead of Belgium, sending the Moroccan fans into delirium.

Morocco's Nayef Aguerd heads the ball during the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco's goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi makes a save. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco and their fans celebrate after scoring the first goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Moroccan fans celebrate their team's first goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The Moroccan team in action. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Belgium's midfielder Axel Witsel on the ball during the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui stretches for the ball during the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Belgium's striker Romelu Lukaku reacts during the game. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco's Zakaria Aboukhlal celebrates after his team won the game. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Belgium vs Morocco, Group F, FIFA World Cup 2022, November 27, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Moroccan fans celebrate after the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]