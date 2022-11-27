Photos: Fullkrug’s late goal earns Germany 1-1 draw with Spain

German forward Niclas Fullkrug’s equaliser in the 83rd minute of a hard-fought match salvaged a much-needed 1-1 draw against Spain during Sunday’s Group E match.

Spain were the dominant side during the scoreless first half, appearing likeliest to score first, despite a disallowed German goal.

Changes at the beginning of the second half also fell mostly to Spain, with substitute Alvaro Morata scoring in the 62nd minute.

Chasing the game, German head coach Hanzi Flick made several substitutions – one being Fullkrug who delivered his side’s equaliser, putting his team into a much stronger position as they go on to face Costa Rica, who had upset Japan with a 1-0 victory earlier in the day.