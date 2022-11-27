In Pictures

Qatar World Cup 2022

Photos: Fullkrug’s late goal earns Germany 1-1 draw with Spain

The German forward rescued a valuable point for his side ahead of their final group stage match with Costa Rica.

Serge Gnabry #10 faces a challenge from Spain's Jordi Alba #18
Germany's Serge Gnabry, right, faces a challenge from Spain's Jordi Alba in a hard-fought match at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
By Wojtek Arciszewski and Showkat Shafi
Published On 27 Nov 2022

German forward Niclas Fullkrug’s equaliser in the 83rd minute of a hard-fought match salvaged a much-needed 1-1 draw against Spain during Sunday’s Group E match.

Spain were the dominant side during the scoreless first half, appearing likeliest to score first, despite a disallowed German goal.

Changes at the beginning of the second half also fell mostly to Spain, with substitute Alvaro Morata scoring in the 62nd minute.

Chasing the game, German head coach Hanzi Flick made several substitutions – one being Fullkrug who delivered his side’s equaliser, putting his team into a much stronger position as they go on to face Costa Rica, who had upset Japan with a 1-0 victory earlier in the day.

Spanish fans
Excited Spain fans cheer and drum before the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
German fans
Germany fans cheer in the stands before the match at Al Bayt stadium. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Spain v Germany
Spain dominated possession in the early stages of the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Disallowed goal
Germany's David Raum reacts to a goal by his teammate, Antonio Rudiger, that was later disallowed - leaving the game scoreless in the first half. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
yello
A sloppy challenge leads to the game's first yellow card for Spain. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Spain's opening goal
Alvaro Morata opened the scoring with a goal in the 62nd minute. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Germans celebrating their equalizing goal | Spain v Germany
German players flock to Niclas Fullkrug after his equaliser in the 83rd minute. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
David Raum
Raum fights for possession in the final minutes of the game. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Spain v Germany
Spanish keeper Unai Simon raises his arms after the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]