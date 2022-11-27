Japan squandered an opportunity to move into the last-16 of the World Cup after Keysher Fuller’s goal 10 minutes from time gave Costa Rica a surprise 1-0 win in a match in which they had barely any chances.

The Samurai Blue failed to ride the momentum of their shock win over Germany and will rue missed opportunities after showing little creativity against a Costa Rican side who defended resolutely after their 0-7 drubbing by Spain last time out.

The result left Japan with a tough challenge to advance to the knockout stages, with Spain as their final Group E opponents on Thursday.