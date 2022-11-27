In Pictures

Fuller scores for Costa Rica to stun Japan

Japan gave Costa Rica a surprise 1-0 win in a match in which they had barely any chances.

Costa Rica's Joel Campbell, left, is pulled back by Japan's Ko Itakura, foreground [Darko Bandic/AP Photo]
Published On 27 Nov 2022

Japan squandered an opportunity to move into the last-16 of the World Cup after Keysher Fuller’s goal 10 minutes from time gave Costa Rica a surprise 1-0 win in a match in which they had barely any chances.

The Samurai Blue failed to ride the momentum of their shock win over Germany and will rue missed opportunities after showing little creativity against a Costa Rican side who defended resolutely after their 0-7 drubbing by Spain last time out.

The result left Japan with a tough challenge to advance to the knockout stages, with Spain as their final Group E opponents on Thursday.

Costa Rica's Joel Campbell, down, and Japan's Hidemasa Morita challenge for the ball during the match. [Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]
Japan fans hold up bags inside the stadium before the match that they will use when they pick up the rubbish in the stands after the match. [Issei Kato/Reuters]
General view of silhouettes of the players during the match. [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]
Japan's Yuki Soma in action with Costa Rica's Gerson Torres. [Dylan Martinez/Reuters]
Japan's Miki Yamane is shown a yellow card by referee Michael Oliver. [Dylan Martinez/Reuters]
Costa Rica's Gerson Torres lies down on the pitch to defend a free kick. [Carl Recine/Reuters]
A fan of Costa Rica cheers his team on in a battle for survival. [Francisco Seco/AP Photo]
Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller scores the only goal of the match. [Dylan Martinez/Reuters]
Costa Rica's players celebrate the goal that helped them stay in the competition. [Darko Bandic/AP Photo]
Costa Rica's Keylor Navas and Oscar Duarte in action with Japan's Kaoru Mitoma. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Costa Rica's Celso Borges and teammates acknowledge the fans after the match. [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]