Photos: England get reality check in 0-0 draw with US

England experiences a sobering reality check as they were outplayed for long periods by a youthful United States side in a tense 0-0 draw in their second World Cup Group B game on Friday.

A 6-2 thrashing of Iran on Monday sent fans’ hopes soaring, but Gareth Southgate’s side was fortunate not to suffer a repeat of their 1950 World Cup calamity against the Americans.

England captain Harry Kane was restricted to half chances while the closest England came to scoring was a Mason Mount effort on the stroke of halftime.

The momentum went back and forth in the second half but the best chance was a straight-on shot by England’s Marcus Rashford in the 87th minute that Matt Turner easily stopped.

Then, in the third minute of stoppage time, Kane got his head on a free kick but put the ball left of the goal.

This was the first US shutout against a European opponent in the World Cup since winning 1-0 against England in Brazil in 1950.

While the result and performance were disappointing, England top the group on four points and remain in the box seat to reach the last 16.