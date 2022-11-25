Photos: England get reality check in 0-0 draw with US

In Pictures

England top the group on four points and remain in the box seat to reach the last 16, despite the goalless result.

Weston McKennie of the U.S. in action with England's Jude
Weston McKennie of the US is pictured in action with England's Jude Bellingham during a match that remained scoreless. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
England experiences a sobering reality check as they were outplayed for long periods by a youthful United States side in a tense 0-0 draw in their second World Cup Group B game on Friday.

A 6-2 thrashing of Iran on Monday sent fans’ hopes soaring, but Gareth Southgate’s side was fortunate not to suffer a repeat of their 1950 World Cup calamity against the Americans.

England captain Harry Kane was restricted to half chances while the closest England came to scoring was a Mason Mount effort on the stroke of halftime.

The momentum went back and forth in the second half but the best chance was a straight-on shot by England’s Marcus Rashford in the 87th minute that Matt Turner easily stopped.

Then, in the third minute of stoppage time, Kane got his head on a free kick but put the ball left of the goal.

This was the first US shutout against a European opponent in the World Cup since winning 1-0 against England in Brazil in 1950.

While the result and performance were disappointing, England top the group on four points and remain in the box seat to reach the last 16.

stars and stripes
US and English flags are seen from the air during the pre-game ceremonies at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar. [Peter Cziborra/Reuters]
United States fan inside the stadium
An excited US fan is pictured inside the stadium before the start of the match. [Paul Childs/Reuters]
England's Harry Kane in action with Tyler Adams
England's Harry Kane is pictured in action with Tyler Adams of the US, as England dominated possession through the early portion of the match. [Matthew Child/Reuters]
Weston McKennie of
Weston McKennie of the US controls the ball as he confidently moves up the pitch. [Ashley Landis/AP Photo]
England v United States
Both sides played aggressively from end to end, as they both sought to break the deadlock prior to halftime. [Peter Cziborra/Reuters]
Tyler Adams of the U.S. in action with England's Mason Mount
Tyler Adams of the US is pictured in action with England's Mason Mount. At the half, both sides were still settling into the match. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
Fans in London watch England v United States
Fans in London react as they watch the match. [Andrew Couldridge/Reuters]
England's Jordan Pickford in action
Fans in New York watch England v United States
Face-painted fans were tense as they watch the match from Times Square in New York City, New York. [Andrew Kelly/Reuters]
England's Marcus Rashford comes on as a substitute
England's Marcus Rashford comes on as a substitute to replace Bukayo Saka, who scored in England’s previous match against Iran. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
England's Harry Kane heads at goal
In a last-ditch effort during stoppage time, England's Harry Kane heads at the goal, missing off to the left, leaving the final score at 0-0. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]