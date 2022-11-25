In Pictures

News|In Pictures

Photos: El Salvador’s biggest freshwater lake swamped by rubbish

A protected site on paper, the Cerron Grande reservoir is one of Central America’s most polluted bodies of water.

An aerial view shows members of "Piedra del Idioma"
An aerial view shows members of 'Piedra del Idioma' (Language Stone), a cooperative of fishermen and farmers, cleaning the Cerron Grande reservoir in Potonico, El Salvador, on September 14, 2022 [Jose Cabezas/Reuters]
Published On 25 Nov 2022

A horse wades through a sea of plastic bottles, tin cans and green sludge that fills El Salvador’s largest freshwater lake – stark images showing how a key drinking water source goes neglected even as global environmental concerns are on the rise.

Known locally as Suchitlan, meaning “place of flowers” in the Indigenous Nahuatl language, the Cerron Grande reservoir’s ecosystem is home to native fish, waterbirds and mammals, such as cougars and ocelots.

A protected site on paper, in reality, it is one of Central America’s most polluted bodies of water.

The government’s inability to control waste flooding the key reservoir comes as world leaders met in Egypt last week to debate environmental priorities at the COP27 climate summit.

The reservoir’s mounting rubbish comes from the Lempa River, which flows from the Guatemalan highlands via neighbouring Honduras, before settling in Cerron Grande, located at the foot of El Salvador’s biggest hydroelectric dam.

The Salvadoran capital’s untreated waste is also swept up by the Acelhuate River before reaching the Lempa, piling in even more rubbish.

Authorities from the nearby town of Potonico, hardest hit by the waste, say that while people living there are not responsible for the polluted water, their health and livelihoods are paying the price.

El Salvador is one of Latin America’s poorest nations. Its popular President Nayib Bukele has largely focused on rounding up suspected gang members and boosting the economy with a controversial bet on volcano-powered Bitcoin mining, which has so far shown few results.

A plastic bottle floats on the water of the El Cerron Grande
A plastic bottle floats on the water of the Cerron Grande Reservoir. [Jose Cabezas/Reuters]
Advertisement
Mauricio Orellana rides his fishing boat as he cleans the
Mauricio Orellana goes out on his fishing boat to clear rubbish from the reservoir. [Jose Cabezas/Reuters]
Horses drink water on the banks of the El Cerron Grande reservoir
Horses drink water on the banks of the Cerron Grande Reservoir. [Jose Cabezas/Reuters]
Plastic bottles float on the water of the El Cerron
About a fifth of the garbage produced in the small Central American country is not processed correctly, according to environment ministry data, meaning some 845 tonnes of waste wash up daily in rivers, lakes and beaches. [Jose Cabezas/Reuters]
Mauricio Orellana sits on his fishing boat
A man sits on his fishing boat as he works to clean up the Cerron Grande Reservoir. [Jose Cabezas/Reuters]
Black-bellied Whistling-Ducks
Black-bellied whistling-ducks stand on a log surrounded by plastic bottles and other waste. [Jose Cabezas/Reuters]
Advertisement
Members of "Piedra del Idioma" (Language Stone), a cooperative of fishermen and farmers, clean
At Suchitlan, women in rickety boats work from the crack of dawn to collect the rubbish that is smothering the lake - the government has slashed funds to pay for cleanup efforts. [Jose Cabezas/Reuters]
An aerial view shows members of "Piedra del Idioma"
Fishermen and farmers unload and pack trash collected from the reservoir as part of a programme funded by the Salvadoran government to clean the water. [Jose Cabezas/Reuters]