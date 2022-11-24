Switzerland edged past Cameroon 1-0 courtesy of a goal against the run of play by Cameroon-born Breel Embolo on Thursday for an opening win in World Cup Group G.

Embolo, born in Yaounde but raised in Basel, struck three minutes into the second half after receiving the ball from a Xherdan Shaqiri cutback.

The 25-year-old forward refused to celebrate his goal as the small group of Swiss fans cheered wildly at Al Janoub Stadium.

Serbia play Brazil in the other group match later on Thursday.

The Swiss goal came after Cameroon, without a win in the World Cup for 20 years, dominated the first half but missed several good chances to take the lead.

The Indomitable Lions, who eliminated Algeria in a playoff to qualify for the tournament, had outplayed the Swiss in the first 45 minutes with quick combinations, speed, and physicality as their opponents remained toothless up front.

They carved out their first chance after 10 minutes with Bryan Mbeumo testing goalkeeper Yann Sommer but Karl Toko Ekambi sent the rebound over the bar.

The Swiss were in trouble again a little later with in-form Cameroonian forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting snatching the ball from an opponent to charge into the box only for Sommer to clear.

Cameroon continued to take on their opponents in one-on-one situations, while the Swiss rarely managed to get into their opponents’ box.

Switzerland, who reached the round of 16 in the two previous World Cups, struck at the start of the second half with Shaqiri cutting into the box and Embolo tapping in what proved to be the winner.

An almost identical move just past the hour almost saw the Swiss score again but Ruben Vargas’s shot was pushed wide by keeper Andre Onana.