Photos: Spain’s stars dazzle in 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica

In a one-sided contest, Spain spends 90 minutes punishing Costa Rica in their World Cup Group E match.

Spanish forward Dani Olmo begins a a rout of Costa Rica in their Group E opener [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Sorin Furcoi and Wojtek Arciszewski
Published On 23 Nov 2022

Spain stepped onto the pitch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday evening and proceeded to devastate the hopeful, 31st-ranked Costa Rican squad in a 7-0 thumping.

Midfielder Dani Olmo opened the scoring in the 12th minute and the pressure continued unabated until Alvaro Morata scored their side’s seventh unanswered goal in the 92nd minute.

Gavi, Spain’s youngest player at just over 18, became the youngest player to score a goal in the World Cup since Brazilian legend Pele’s goal in the 1958 final.

The Spanish team is a mix of promising young players, such as Gavi and 19-year-old Pedri, along with a selection of season veterans.

Throughout the match, the Spanish side exhibited near-total control of the ball, with 80 percent of overall possession as Costa Rica struggled to keep pace through the rest of the match. In the face of Spain’s steady onslaught, Costa Rica did not even manage a single shot on goal.

Costa Rican fans in the stands cheer prior to the game [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Spain supporters wait for their side to come onto the pitch [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The favoured Spanish team poses before their match against Costa Rica in both teams' first match of the tournament [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Dani Olmo opens the scoring with a goal after 12 minutes [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Gavi makes short work of the Costa Rican opposition [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Ferran Torres, following a free kick, gives Spain a handsome 3-0 lead [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Spain's youngest player at just 18, Gavi, celebrates as his team continues to rack up the goals [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Costa Rica continues to struggle as they remain scoreless in the second half [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Spain's Gavi and Costa Rica's Kendall Waston face off [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Carlos Soler puts Spain six goals ahead after goalkeeper Keylor Navas spills a cross into the middle of the box [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Costa Rica's Yeltsin Tejeda looks on in frustration as Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring Spain's seventh unanswered goal [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A thoroughly routed Costa Rican team leaves the pitch after losing their tournament opener 7-0 [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Spanish fans celebrate their massive victory outside Al Thumama Stadium [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]