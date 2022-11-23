In Pictures

Photos: Japan gets 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup

Germany started strong and led after a penalty, but Japan overtook them with two goals late in the game.

Japan's Ritsu Doan, second right, scores his side's first goal against Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer [Matthias Schrader/AP Photo]
Published On 23 Nov 2022

Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals Wednesday to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany at the World Cup.

Ilkay Gundogan had given four-time champion Germany the lead with a first-half penalty. But Doan, who plays for German team Freiburg, pounced on a rebound to equalize in the 76th minute after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a shot from Takumi Minamino.

Then Asano, who plays for German team Bochum, sprinted clear of Nico Schlotterbeck and beat Neuer from a narrow angle in the 83rd.

It was the first competitive meeting between the two nations.

Before the game, Germany’s players covered their mouths during the team photo in an apparent rebuke to FIFA following its decision to stop plans to wear armbands to protest discrimination in host nation Qatar.

 

Germany's Ilkay Gundogan scores their first goal from the penalty spot. [Matthew Childs/Reuters]
Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring Germany's first goal of the tournament with teammates. [Matthew Childs/Reuters]
Fans cheer during the World Cup group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. [Petr Josek/AP Photo]
Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck in action with Japan's Junya Ito. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
Japan's goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda makes a save above Japan's Maya Yoshida. [Petr Josek/AP Photo]
Football fans supporting Japan cheer at the Khalifa International Stadium. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
Germany's Kai Havertz about to score a goal that was later disallowed. [Matthew Childs/Reuters]
Japan's Takuma Asano scores past Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the 83rd minute for a Japan win. [Petr Josek/AP Photo]
Fans celebrate after Japan's Takuma Asano scored his side's second goal. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
Japan's Maya Yoshida and Japan's Ko Itakura celebrate after their team's second goal. [Matthias Schrader/AP Photo]
Japan's players celebrate after winning the World Cup group E football match against Germany, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. [Matthias Schrader/AP Photo]