Photos: Poland vs Mexico ends 0-0 after Lewandowski penalty miss

A colourfully dressed Mexico supporter gets ready to cheer on his side during Mexico and Poland's Group C match at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on November 22, 2022. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Poland skipper Robert Lewandowski failed to break his World Cup luck when he saw a second-half penalty saved in a goalless but entertaining draw with Mexico in their opening Group C game at Stadium 974 in Qatar on Tuesday.

Lewandowski earned the penalty after a video assistant referee (VAR) check 11 minutes into the second half when Hector Moreno tugged at his shirt in the box. But the Polish striker, who has never scored at the World Cup, saw his shot saved by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

In a temporary arena built using 974 recycled shipping containers and overlooking the Gulf, a sea of Mexico fans in green outnumbered their Polish counterparts, making their presence felt in the 40,000-capacity venue.

A flowing game of few fouls but fewer chances came to life around the half-hour mark when Alexis Vega saw his header fly wide before Jesus Gallardo was denied with a last-man tackle when he had an open goal at his mercy two minutes later.

Mexico had the bulk of the possession, but without Raul Jimenez spearheading the attack, Henry Martin struggled to get on the end of chances in the box.

At the other end, Poland failed to get Lewandowski involved as the Barcelona striker – who has scored 18 goals for the Spanish club this season – received little service, as both keepers finished the first half without having to make a save.

With Poland losing the midfield battle, coach Czeslaw Michniewicz made a halftime substitution by hauling off Nicola Zalewski and bringing on central midfielder Krystian Bielik, which allowed Piotr Zielinski to play in an advanced role.

The tactical change seemed to work initially as Poland began creating chances and eventually won the penalty, which Lewandowski shot low only to have Ochoa guess correctly and dive to his left to deny the skipper.

Not to be outdone by Ochoa’s brilliance in goal, Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny also underlined his credentials moments later when he reacted quickly to change direction and deny Martin’s glancing header, which had been on target.

Mexico coach Gerardo Martino replaced Martin and brought on Jimenez with 20 minutes to go in the second half, but the Wolverhampton Wanderers striker, who is returning from a long injury layoff, failed to have a shot on goal.

Mexican fans in the stand await the start of the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Mexican players pose on the pitch prior to the start of their Group C contest against Poland. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Chances were hard to come by in a flowing game of few fouls. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Mexico had the bulk of the possession during the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Mexico fans generated an incredible amount of noise inside Stadium 974, with some of the crowd initiating a ubiquitous wave. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Both sides took turns with the ball but failed to make anything of it. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Mexico's midfield had the upper hand in the first half of the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
The referee awarded a penalty to Poland after a foul on Robert Lewandowski, but Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saved the spot kick. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Mexico won a corner on the left side and Luis Chavez sent it in, but the ball was quickly dealt with by the Polish defence. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Despite several efforts from both sides, neither team was able to score a goal and give their side a much-needed win. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Lewandowski has never scored a goal at a World Cup. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]