England’s Saka and Bellingham sparkle in win over Iran

England outclassed Iran with a score of 6-2 in Monday’s Group B opener in Doha.

England v Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022
England's Luke Shaw in action during the match against Iran at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on November 21 in Doha, Qatar. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Published On 21 Nov 2022

England made a scintillating start to their World Cup campaign as Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham inspired a 6-2 rout of outclassed Iran in Monday’s Group B opener in Doha.

Saka and Bellingham were England’s driving forces with dynamic displays that underlined their emergence as two of the game’s brightest young stars.

Bellingham, 19, shattered Iran’s hopes of frustrating England when he rose to head his maiden senior international goal in the first half. The goal made Bellingham the youngest England scorer at a World Cup since Michael Owen in 1998 and the first player born in 2000 or later ever to score in the finals.

Gareth Southgate’s side was in sparkling form at the Khalifa International Stadium and goals from Saka and Raheem Sterling put them in complete control before half-time.

Saka, 21, netted again after the interval and, although Mehdi Taremi struck twice for Iran, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish completed the demolition.

There will be far sterner tests to come for England as they bid to win their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

But this was a welcome step in the right direction for Southgate, whose team arrived in Qatar on a six-match winless run that triggered scathing criticism of the Three Lions boss and his perceived negative tactics.

The only concern for Southgate was the sight of Harry Maguire being replaced in the second half after being checked for a potential head injury.

England play their second match against the United States on Friday and conclude their Group B fixtures against Wales on November 29.

Fans arrive at Khalifa International Stadium ahead of England v Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022. November 21, Doha, Qatar
Fans arrive at Khalifa International Stadium ahead of the match between England and Iran at the FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, on November 21. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Fans arrive at Khalifa International Stadium ahead of England v Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022. November 21, Doha, Qatar [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
An Iranian fan arrives at Khalifa International Stadium ahead of the match between England and Iran. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Fans at Khalifa International Stadium ahead of England v Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022
Start of the game between England and Iran, Group B, during the FIFA World Cup 2022. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
England team at the start of England vs Iran
England's World Cup team at the start of England vs Iran. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
England v Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022. November 21, Doha, Qatar
England's Bukayo Saka in action during the match against Iran during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Doha, Qatar. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
A fan protests at Khalifa International Stadium ahead of England v Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022. November 21, Doha, Qatar
A fan protests ahead of England v Iran, Group B, at the FIFA World Cup. Protests have been taking place across Iran since mid-September after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman from Iran’s Kurdistan province. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
England v Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022
The Iranian team attacks during England v Iran. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Fans at Khalifa International Stadium ahead of England v Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022. November 21, Doha, Qatar
Fans at the Khalifa International Stadium cheer ahead of the game. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
England v Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022. November 21, Doha, Qatar
England's Bukayo Saka scores his side's second goal during the match against Iran at the FIFA World Cup 2022. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
England v Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022. November 21, Doha, Qatar
Crowds cheer during the match between England and Iran. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
England v Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022. November 21, Doha, Qatar
English players celebrate after scoring during England v Iran. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
England v Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022. November 21, Doha, Qatar
A fan holds a flag in protest at Khalifa International Stadium ahead of England v Iran, Group B, at the FIFA World Cup on November 21 in Doha, Qatar. (Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]