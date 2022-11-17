In Pictures

Photos: Fans gear up for FIFA World Cup

Football's premiere event is expected to draw more than 1.2 million visitors to the Gulf nation.

A man holding balloons at Souq Waqif, Doha
A man holds balloons at Souq Waqif in Doha, Qatar, on November 17, 2022. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar is gearing up for the official start of the 2022 World Cup on Sunday, as throngs of fans and residents are feeling the excitement.

From Doha’s Souq Waqif to the packed waterfront and colourful displays on city streets, the country is abuzz over football’s premiere event, which is expected to draw more than 1.2 million visitors to Qatar.

Qatar has undergone significant transformations since it won the bid to host the 2022 World Cup over a decade ago. The tournament will be played across eight stadiums, and some fans will stay on cruise ships and at sites in the desert, with at least three floating hotels docking in Doha.

The anticipation was building on Thursday night as fans, many clad in the jerseys of their favourite teams, flocked to tourist sites across Doha and Lusail.

World Cup organisers have advised fans to plan ahead when attending matches, as the Doha Metro was expected to be much busier than usual amid the massive international influx.

Mutaz Barshim, an Olympic high-jump champion and FIFA World Cup ambassador, says the event offers a unique opportunity to unite people through football. “The World Cup will positively impact our society by showcasing our culture worldwide and helping people to create friendships and build networks,” he told Qatar’s organising committee.

Dancers perform for fans at FIFA World Cup in Doha Qatar
Brazilians perform a capoeira demonstration as part of World Cup festivities. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A Group of women from Colombia in Souq Waqif, Doha, Qatar.
A group of women from Colombia pose for photos at Souq Waqif, Doha. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A group of women walk down the street.
A group of women walk down the street during pre-World Cup festivities in Lusail. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Fans celebrate at a concert in Doha prior to the start of the FIFA World Cup
People gather at a concert along Doha's waterfront. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A statue of La'eeb the official mascot for FIFA World Cup iin Doha
A statue of La'eeb, the official mascot for the FIFA World Cup 2022, has become a hotspot for selfies along Lusail Boulevard. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
A child holds a Qatari flag.
A young girl holds up a Qatari flag as families walk around the main boulevard of Lusail. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
A lit up FIFA World Cup display on the waterfront in Doha
Crowds gather around an illuminated FIFA World Cup display along the waterfront in Doha. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A woman wearing a Canadian flag
A women dons a Canadian flag as she walks through Souq Waqif in Doha. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A family walk along the road during pre FIFA World Cup festivities
A family walks in the early evening in Lusail, as visitors keep pouring into Qatar in the lead-up to Sunday's start. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
People walking down the road at night during festivities prior to the beginning of the FIFA World Cup.
A group walks along the street in Lusail, showing off the different nations they are supporting. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]