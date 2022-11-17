In Pictures

Photos: Dutch court convicts three men over MH17 downing

The passenger flight was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing nearly 300 people.

Anton Kotte, relative of victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17
A relative of victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crash, shakes hands with Andy Kraag, head of the National Criminal Investigations Division, after a Dutch court announced its ruling in the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian in the Schiphol Judicial Complex, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. [Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]
Published On 17 Nov 2022

A Dutch court has convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 and sentenced them to life in prison. A fourth man was acquitted.

“Only the most severe punishment is fitting to retaliate for what the suspects have done, which has caused so much suffering to so many victims and so many surviving relatives,” presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Thursday.

MH17, a passenger flight, was shot down over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

Families of the victims wept in the courtroom as Steenhuis read the verdict.

The three men convicted in absentia were former Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy, and Leonid Kharchenko, a Ukrainian separatist leader.

The three were all found to have helped arrange the transport of a Russian military BUK missile system into Ukraine that was used to shoot down the plane although they were not the ones who actually fired the missile.

They are fugitives and believed to be in Russia. Extradition is considered unlikely.

A fourth suspect, Russian Oleg Pulatov, was acquitted on all charges.

The missile left the plane’s wreckage and victims’ remains scattered across cornfields. The area at the time was the scene of fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces, the precursor of this year’s conflict.

“The families of victims wanted the truth and they wanted justice to be done and those responsible to be punished, and that is what happened. I am pretty satisfied,” Piet Ploeg, who heads a foundation representing the victims, told the Reuters news agency. Ploeg’s brother, his brother’s wife and his nephew died on MH17.

The judgement included a 16-million-euro ($16.5m) award for damages to victims that will be paid by the Dutch state if it is not paid by the convicted men.

People who lost relatives in the downing of MH17
People who lost relatives in the downing of MH17 hug after the court's verdict. [Phil Nijhuis/AP Photo]
Ria van der Steen, relative of victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17 crash
Ria van der Steen, a relative of victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crash speaks to the media after the Dutch court announced its ruling. [Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]
A paramedic walks by a part of fuselage at the crash site.
A paramedic walks by a part of fuselage at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove, eastern Ukraine, on July 19, 2014. [File: Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo]
The lawyers of those who lost family members in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight 17
The lawyers of those who lost family members in the crash arrive at Schiphol Judicial Complex. [Patrick Post/AP Photo]
Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, right, and other trial judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17
The presiding judge, right, and other trial judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military airbase, southern Netherlands, on May 26, 2021. [File: Peter Dejong/AP Photo]
Lawyers defending the relatives of the victims look at relatives of victims.
Lawyers for the relatives of the victims look back at their clients during proceedings at the Schiphol Judicial Complex. [Pierre Crom/Getty Images]
Piet Ploeg, who lost his brother, his sister-in-law and his nephew in the downing of MH17
Piet Ploeg, who lost his brother, his sister-in-law and his nephew in the downing of MH17, speaks to media after the court's verdict. [Phil Nijhuis/AP Photo]
Detail of an MH17 lapel pin
An MH17 lapel pin is seen after the Dutch court announced its ruling. [Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]
Judges sit in the courtroom as the Dutch court.
Judges sit in the courtroom as the Dutch court announces its ruling. [Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]
Victims' relatives visit the National Monument MH17 in Vijfhuizen, the Netherlands. [Robin Utrecht/EPA-EFE]