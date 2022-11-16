In Pictures

News|In Pictures

Photos: Ukraine’s Kherson city after Russian forces retreat

The pullout marks a triumphant milestone in Ukraine’s pushback against Moscow’s invasion.

A view shows a destroyed Antonov An-24 aircraft
A destroyed Antonov An-24 aircraft at an international airport after Russia's retreat from Kherson, in Chornobaivka, outside of Kherson, Ukraine, on November 16, 2022. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Published On 16 Nov 2022

Despite the destruction left behind by Russian forces who fled the Ukrainian city of Kherson and a pocket on the west bank of the Dnieper River, residents there said that they have not lost hope.

Residents said departing Russian troops plundered the city, carting away loot as they withdrew, while media reported that retreating forces had blown up part of a television broadcasting centre and damaged heating and power infrastructure.

“It is painful to watch how the city was being destroyed in front of our eyes,” said resident Tetiana, who declined to give her last name.

While most people said the Russians kept to themselves, living conditions under the occupation were wretched: Electricity, water and phone services were cut. Bridges were blown up, making it hard to move between villages to buy and sell food – and mines lurked everywhere.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had gathered evidence of at least 400 war crimes committed by Russian troops during their occupation of the area, including killings and abductions, in addition to widespread destruction of infrastructure.

One Ukrainian official described the situation in Kherson as “a humanitarian catastrophe”.

Reconnecting the electricity supply is the priority, with gas supplies already assured, Kherson regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

The Russian pullout marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine’s pushback against Moscow’s invasion almost nine months ago.

In the past two months, Ukraine’s military claimed to have retaken dozens of towns and villages north of the city of Kherson.

Ukrainian service members sit on cars
Ukrainian service members sit on cars in the city centre after Russia's retreat. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Advertisement
A damaged vehicle is seen on the main road between Kherson and Mykolaiv
A damaged vehicle is seen on the main road between Kherson and Mykolaiv. [Murad Sezer/Reuters]
A view shows a destroyed old Antonov An-2 aircrafts at a compound of an international airport
A line of destroyed Antonov An-2 aircraft. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
People wait to receive medical aid distributed by international volunteers in central Kherson.
People wait to receive medical aid distributed by international volunteers in central Kherson. [Murad Sezer/Reuters]
A Ukrainian serviceman gives an autograph
A Ukrainian serviceman gives an autograph to a local resident in central Kherson. [Murad Sezer/Reuters]
A pet dog is pictured in a car on the main road to Kherson
A pet dog in a car on the main road to Kherson. [Murad Sezer/Reuters]
Advertisement
A view shows a terminal of an international airport after Russia's retreat from Kherson
A terminal of an international airport after Russia's retreat from Kherson. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
A bottle of vodka is seen at a former position of Russian soldiers at a compound
A bottle of vodka left behind by Russian soldiers at an international airport, in Chornobaivka, outside of Kherson. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Ukrainian police officers rip Russian propaganda billboards off in the city
Ukrainian police officers tear Russian propaganda billboards down in Kherson. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Used Russian artillery shells are seen at a compound of an international airport
Used Russian artillery shells at a previously held Russian compound. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Ukrainian police forensic experts search for evidence at a park where fighting took place
Ukrainian police forensic experts search for evidence at a park where fighting took place between Ukrainian territorial forces and Russian forces at the beginning of the war, in Kherson. [Murad Sezer/Reuters]