Photos: A sneak peak at the World Cup Qatar 2022 fan zone

The event is expected to welcome 20,000 people as a test for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which kicks off on Sunday.

FIFA Fan Festival, Doha, Qatar.
The FIFA Fan Festival is ready to host thousands during World Cup Qatar 2022. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Sorin Furcoi and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 16 Nov 2022

Doha, Qatar – The FIFA Fan Festival hosted a “test run” in Doha before the World Cup Qatar 2022, which officially kicks off on Sunday.

The fan festival venue will act as a public viewing and gathering site where all matches will be shown live. FIFA has included such festival venues as a part of the tournament since the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Hundreds lined up on Wednesday for the event at Al-Bidda Park, with organisers expecting 20,000 people to attend the test run at the venue, which can hold approximately 40,000 fans.

The venue features a giant screen for the live screening of World Cup matches, with a panoramic view of Doha’s skyline in the backdrop. Food courts, cultural exhibits, and a FIFA museum have also been set up for visiting fans.

John Macintosh, who hails from Scotland but lives in Qatar, said outside the venue on Wednesday that he attended the test run to “get a feel” for what the festival and fan zones will be like during the World Cup.

“We’re here just to see what the place will look like during the World Cup … how it will be organised,” the 51-year old told Al Jazeera, who was there with his wife Maka and two children.

Indian national Ashwin Kumar, 35, who also lives in Qatar, said since the World Cup and associated festivities were happening in his “second home”, he felt he should experience it firsthand.

“I am looking forward to having a good time today and the rest of the month … I have like 13 tickets for the tournament,” he added.

Fanzone, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A view of the Doha skyline from the FIFA Fan Festival. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Fanzone, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
The festival at Al-Bidda Park can hold up to 40,000 people. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Fans waiting to enter the FIFA Fan Festival, Doha, Qatar
Fans waiting in line to enter the FIFA Fan Festival. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA Museum, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
The FIFA Museum where fans will get to learn about World Cup history. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA World Cup trophy
FIFA World Cup trophy on display at the FIFA Museum. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA Fan Festival, Doha, Qatar.
Robot dogs carrying a welcome sign move around the site. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA Fan Festival, Doha, Qatar
A giant FIFA World Cup ball on display. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA Museum, Doha
A collection of objects from previous World Cups displayed at the FIFA Museum. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA Fan Festival, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The performance stage with a giant screen above at the festival. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA Fan Festival, Doha, Qatar.
Tents with benches underneath for visitors to dine. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]