Photos: Russia hits cities across Ukraine with wave of missiles

Kyiv says about 100 missiles were fired by Russian forces, mostly targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential building hit by a Russian missile.
Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential building hit by a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on November 15, 2022 [Oleksandr Gusev/Reuters]
Air raid sirens blared and explosions rang out in nearly a dozen major cities as Russia rained missiles across Ukraine on Tuesday, in what Kyiv said was the heaviest wave of missile attacks in nearly nine months of war.

A Ukrainian Air Force spokesman said Russia had launched about 100 missiles into Ukraine by early evening, more than on October 10, previously described as the largest number since the opening salvoes of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the main target of the missile flurry was energy infrastructure.

“It’s clear what the enemy wants. He will not achieve this,” he said in a video address circulated on the Telegram messaging app.

In the capital Kyiv, flames funnelled out of a five-storey apartment block, one of two residential buildings that authorities said had been hit. Residents later huddled by the smouldering ruins. Kyiv’s mayor said one person was confirmed dead and half the capital was without power.

Other attacks and explosions were reported in cities ranging from Lviv and Zhytomyr in the west to Kryvy Rih in the south and Kharkiv in the east. Regional officials reported that some of the attacks had knocked out electricity supplies.

Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential building hit by a Russian missile.
A residential building smoulders in Kyiv. It was one of two residential buildings authorities say were hit. [Gleb Garanich/Reuters]
A woman holding a dog stands behind a police line next to a residential building that was hit during a Russian attack
A woman holding a dog stands behind a police line next to a residential building that was hit during a Russian attack in Kyiv. [Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE]
People receive humanitarian aid on central square in Kherson
People receive humanitarian aid at a central square in Kherson. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
A smoke rises over the city after Russian missile strikes.
Smoke rises over Lviv city after Russian missile attacks. [Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters]
Rescue workers at the scene of a missile strike
Rescue workers are pictured at the scene of a missile strike in the Pechers district of Kyiv. [Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images]
People charge their phones, try to connect to the internet and make phone calls.
People charge their phones, try to connect to the internet and make phone calls, in a central square in Kherson. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
People collect water from a Dnipro river in Kherson.
People collect water from Dnieper River in Kherson. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
A view shows the city centre without electricity.
A blackout in the city centre of Lviv after critical civil infrastructure was hit by a Russian missile attack. [Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters]