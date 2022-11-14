In Pictures

Photos: Clock ticks down as Qatar welcomes World Cup 2022 fans

The first World Cup to be held in the Arab world will kick off on Sunday when host nation Qatar face Ecuador.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Fans gather in advance of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Published On 14 Nov 2022

The countdown to World Cup 2022 has begun. The clock is ticking down on the opening match, almost 12 years since Qatar was awarded hosting rights for football’s showpiece tournament.

On November 20, the first World Cup to be held in the Arab world will kick off with the host nation playing Ecuador.

It marks the culmination of Qatar’s extraordinary campaign to first win the vote to host the tournament and then embark on a spending spree of tens of billions of dollars to build stadiums and infrastructure.

Holding the event in a desert state has necessitated an unprecedented reorganisation of the international football calendar, shifting the World Cup from its normal slot in the northern hemisphere summer to avoid the Gulf country’s scorching heat.

The country of barely three million people, one of the world’s biggest producers of natural gas, has spent lavishly.

New stadiums cost more than $6.5bn and a driverless metro rail system with a price tag of $36bn serves five of the eight venues.

Some estimates put total infrastructure spending over the past decade at more than $200bn.

Organisers have estimated more than 1.2 million fans will travel to Qatar. They have responded to concerns about a lack of accommodation by using three cruise ships as floating hotels. They are fully booked for the first two weeks of the tournament.

Some 2.9 million of the 3.1 million tickets have been sold, organisers said, and fans have been waiting outside the FIFA ticketing centre hoping that scarce tickets will become available for the top games.

Locals and foreigners walking on Lusail boulevard ahead of the World Cup
Locals and foreigners walking on Lusail Boulevard in ahead of the World Cup. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Mural in Katara cultural village, Doha, Qatar.
Mural in Katara cultural village, Doha, Qatar. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Flags of 32 competing countries in upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
Flags of 32 competing countries for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Public art in Souq Waqif, Doha. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
The Flag Plaza at Doha's corniche which displays flags of the countries that have a diplomatic mission in Qatar. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Argentina fans club Qatar
Fans from an Argentina club celebrate in Doha. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
A girl poses in front of Qatar 2022 mascot La'eeb in Lusail ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament.
A girl poses in front of mascot La'eeb in Lusail, Qatar, as fans start arriving in the country just days before the World Cup kicks off. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 posters on buildings in the West Bay area of Doha. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Souq Waqif traditional market decorated for not just the travelling fans but also residents to get into the football spirit. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Vehicles driving under a canopy of giant flags from competing countries ahead of the World Cup, In Katara cultural village, Doha, Qatar
Vehicles under a canopy of giant flags from competing countries in Katara cultural village, Doha, Qatar. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
People watch an airshow at Doha's corniche as part of events before the World Cup. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]