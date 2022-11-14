In Pictures

Photos: Climate reshapes life for northern gannets on Canada isle

Bonaventure Island, close to the shore of Quebec, offers scientists a rare chance to study the effects of climate change on seabirds.

A pair of northern gannets greet each other by touching beaks on Bonaventure Island in the Gulf of St Lawrence off the coast of Quebec, on Canada's Gaspe Peninsula. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
Scientists are tracking the threats to seabirds from climate change, overfishing and other perils wrought by humans.

Many species, though, are hard to study because they live in a marine wilderness or are scattered.

But not the northern gannets that breed on Bonaventure Island off Canada’s Gaspe Peninsula. The small island is close to shore and home to more than 100,000 gannets in the breeding season, making this the world’s second-largest northern gannet colony. What’s more, these birds are easy to approach.

Experts say there’s little question that global warming is reshaping the lives of northern gannets by driving fish deeper into cooler waters and sometimes beyond their reach.

Warming and rising seas and the erratic weather events fuelled by a changing climate are taking a heavy toll on seabirds. University of British Columbia researchers say seabird populations have fallen 70 percent since the mid-20th century.

Climate-related losses have, for example, hit albatrosses in the central Pacific, penguins in South Africa, and several species in the United States: common murres and Cassin’s auklets along the West Coast; puffins off the Maine coast; roseate terns off New England; and brown pelicans on the vanishing islands off southeastern Louisiana.

The struggles of many seabird species occur in marine wilderness far from humans. Those of the Bonaventure gannets, however, play out in plain sight, in a gift to scientists and the public, on the protected grounds of the Quebec government’s Parc national de l’lle-Bonaventure-et-du-Rocher-Perce.

A person takes a photograph of Bonaventure Island across the Gulf of St Lawrence from Perce, Quebec, at sunset. The small island is 3.5km (2.17miles) off the Canadian coast and home to the world's second-largest northern gannet colony. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
Northern gannets dive for fish near Perce Rock just after sunrise. Experts say the lives of northern gannets are being changed by global warming that drives fish deeper into cooler waters and sometimes beyond their reach. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
A northern gannet glides above water reflecting the red cliffs of Bonaventure Island. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
A pair of northern gannets nest together. Over winter, northern gannets are solitary birds that live widely dispersed on the water along the US Atlantic coast from Maine to Florida, some even in the Gulf of Mexico. But mates reunite year after year on their breeding grounds, for 15 years or so, producing one chick each season. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
Northern gannets soar along the cliffs of Bonaventure Island. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
Scientific identification tags are seen on the legs of a northern gannet. Many seabird species are hard to study because they live in a marine wilderness or are scattered. But not the northern gannets that breed on Bonaventure Island off Canada's Gaspe Peninsula. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
A northern gannet feeds its young bird with regurgitated food. The birds arrive on Bonaventure Island in April, lay their eggs in May and tend them until they hatch more than 40 days later. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
Tourists take selfies and photograph Perce Rock during a boat tour of the island and its colony of nesting northern gannets. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
Early morning sun shines on northern gannets as they nest in the cliffs of Bonaventure Island, home to more than 100,000 gannets in the breeding season. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
The northern gannets of Bonaventure Island are reflected in the art and culture of Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula, as seen in this painting by Mylene Henry outside her gallery in Perce, Canada. [Mylene Henry via AP]