Thousands protest in Spanish capital against state of healthcare

Tens of thousands demonstrate in the Spanish capital to demand more staff in primary healthcare centres.

Ayuso cartoon over the heads of thousands of protestors in Madrid.
A cartoon of the Madrid regional government's leader Isabel Ayuso over the heads of thousands of protestors in Madrid, Spain, on November 13, 2022. [Rodrigo Minguez/NurPhoto/Getty Images]
Published On 13 Nov 2022

Tens of thousands of Spanish public health workers and their supporters staged a demonstration on Sunday to demand more primary healthcare staff, and to protest against what they say is the progressive dismantling of the public health system in favour of private providers by the conservative regional government in Madrid.

The protest in the Spanish capital, dubbed the “white tidal wave” because of the white medical coats worn by many protesters, took place under the slogan “Madrid rises up for public health”.

The Madrid region is at the centre of current protests. Partial walkouts started in the region last Monday, with an all-out strike called for November 21 for nearly 5,000 Madrid doctors.

The protest on Sunday was called by neighbourhood associations, labour unions and leftist political parties.

The Madrid regional government, led by the Popular Party’s Isabel Ayuso, has come under fire in recent years, and especially since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, for poor staffing in hospitals and primary healthcare centres.

Organisers say that although Madrid is the Spanish region with the highest income per capita, it also spends the least amount per capita on primary healthcare. They say that for every two euros spent on healthcare in Madrid, one ends up in the private sector.

“The people of Madrid deserve quality primary healthcare and not delays of more than a week to see family doctors or paediatricians,” said a local doctors’ union.

Ayuso denies there are staff shortages and says the protests and strikes are being orchestrated by left-wing parties in the run-up to municipal and regional elections next year.

woman with her face painted with an electrocardiogram
A woman with her face painted with an electrocardiogram is seen during a demonstration to defend the public health system. [Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket/Getty Images]
People gather during a protest in support of public health care at the Cibeles square
People gather during a protest in support of public healthcare at Cibeles Plaza in downtown Madrid. [Manu Fernandez/AP Photo]
Health workers and Madrid residents march against the public health care project
Health workers and Madrid residents march against the public healthcare project of the Madrid regional government. The banner reads: "Steal health". [Susana Vera/Reuters]
People gather during a protest in support of public healthcare
Protesters at Cibeles Plaza call for better healthcare. [Manu Fernandez/AP Photo]
Health workers, holding banners, gather to demonstrate against health sector privatization
Health workers, holding banners, gather to demonstrate against health sector privatisation, a staffing shortage, and difficult working conditions. [Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images]
Protesters gather during a demonstration to defend Madrid's health system.
An estimated 200,000 demonstrators gathered at a rally in Madrid on Sunday, November 13 in defence of the health system. [Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images]
A protester holds a sign supporting the public healthcare during a demonstration called by citizens under the slogan
A protester holds a sign supporting public healthcare during a demonstration called by citizens under the slogan "Madrid stands up for its public health". [Photo by Oscar Del Pozo/AFP]
Protesters carrying a large figure of Isabel Diaz Ayus
The Madrid regional government of President Isabel Ayuso has come under fire in recent years, and especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. [Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket/Getty Images]