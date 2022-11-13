In Pictures

Photos: Anti-government protests grip Albania

Opposition demonstrators gather to denounce corruption, poverty and an exodus of migrants from the country.

A man holds a Democratic Party flag as supporters of the opposition party attend an anti-government protest in front of Prime Minister Edi Rama's office in Tirana, Albania, on November 12, 2022 [Florion Goga/Reuters]
Published On 13 Nov 2022

Opposition protesters in Albania scuffled with police on Saturday, November 12 in front of the office of Prime Minister Edi Rama in the capital Tirana, where tens of thousands had gathered to protest against corruption and rising poverty.

After demonstrating peacefully for around three hours, protesters broke through the police cordon around the government building and threw red and black paint. Police arrested one protester.

Others lit candles in memory of two men who, according to the opposition, died while in police custody.

Albania has seen an eight percent spike in prices this year, especially for basic food and fuel, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Opposition supporters have also blamed Rama for the thousands of young people who leave the country each year in search of a better life.

British officials have recently pointed out that Albanians are behind a surge of migrants crossing the English Channel to enter the United Kingdom.

The protest is seen in Albania as an attempt by Sali Berisha, the leader of the opposition Democratic Party, to flex his muscles before the local elections slated to be held in May 2023.

Protesters raise their mobile-phone flashlights during an anti-government rally in Tirana. Thousands of Albanian opposition supporters protested against the centre-left government's alleged corruption and this year's significant rise in prices due to the cost-of-living crisis. [Franc Zhurda/AP Photo]
Thousands of demonstrators gathered on Martyrs of the Nation Boulevard in front of the prime minister's office. [Olsi Shehu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images]
Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha gestures as he speaks during an anti-government protest. [Florion Goga/Reuters]
A man holds the United States flag and the Albanian Democratic Party flag in support of the opposition party during a protest. [Florion Goga/Reuters]
Riot police walk outside the prime minister's office ahead of an anti-government protest in Tirana. [Florion Goga/Reuters]
A man hits the door of Prime Minister Edi Rama's office during an anti-government protest. [Florion Goga/Reuters]
Police officers intervene as thousands gather on Martyrs of the Nation Boulevard in Tirana. [Olsi Shehu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images]
Police arrest a protester during an anti-government rally. [Franc Zhurda/AP Photo]
A protester, with his head wrapped in an Albanian flag, yells at police. [Franc Zhurda/AP Photo]
Police guard the prime minister's office during an anti-government rally in Tirana. [Franc Zhurda/AP Photo]