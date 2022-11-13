Photos: Anti-government protests grip Albania

Opposition protesters in Albania scuffled with police on Saturday, November 12 in front of the office of Prime Minister Edi Rama in the capital Tirana, where tens of thousands had gathered to protest against corruption and rising poverty.

After demonstrating peacefully for around three hours, protesters broke through the police cordon around the government building and threw red and black paint. Police arrested one protester.

Others lit candles in memory of two men who, according to the opposition, died while in police custody.

Albania has seen an eight percent spike in prices this year, especially for basic food and fuel, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Opposition supporters have also blamed Rama for the thousands of young people who leave the country each year in search of a better life.

British officials have recently pointed out that Albanians are behind a surge of migrants crossing the English Channel to enter the United Kingdom.

The protest is seen in Albania as an attempt by Sali Berisha, the leader of the opposition Democratic Party, to flex his muscles before the local elections slated to be held in May 2023.