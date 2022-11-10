In Pictures

Gallery|Environment

Photos: Senegal’s ‘Plastic Man’ on a mission against trash

Environmental activist Modou Fall is working to raise awareness about the dangers of plastics in the northwest African nation.

Environmental activist Modou Fall poses on Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Published On 10 Nov 2022

Yarakh Beach in the Senegalese capital Dakar is littered with trash and plastics, as government efforts seem to have fallen short in addressing the issue.

Environmental activist Modou Fall has stepped in with a unique method to raise awareness about the dangers of plastics – by wearing many of the bags, cups and other junk that might just as soon be part of the trash piles.

“It’s a poison for health, for the ocean, for the population,” says Fall, who is popularly known as “Plastic Man”. He wears his uniform – “it’s not a costume”, he emphasises – while telling anybody who will listen about the problems of plastics.

He founded an environmental association, called Clean Senegal, that raises awareness via education campaigns and encourages reuse and recycling.

In 2020, Senegal passed a law that banned some plastic products. But if the mountains of plastic garbage on this beach are any indication, the country is struggling with enforcement.

As Fall walks, kids on the beach shout: “Kankurang! Kankurang is coming!”

Part of the cultural heritage of Senegal and the Gambia, the Kankurang symbolises the spirit that provides order and justice, and is considered a protector against evil. On this day, this Kankurang is telling the kids about plastic pollution and urging them to respect the environment.

“Climate change is real, so we have to try to change our way of life, to change our behaviour to better adapt to it,” he tells them.

Senegal is far from alone. Each year, the world produces a staggering amount of plastics, which – in addition to creating myriad eyesores – often end up clogging waterways, hurting land and sea animals that might ingest the materials.

That pollution is in addition to all the greenhouse-gas emissions, the primary cause of global warming, that are the result of producing plastics. And things don’t appear to be moving in the right direction: Global plastic production is expected to more than quadruple by 2050, according to the United Nations Environment Programme and GRID-Arendal in Norway.

As world leaders gather this week in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the UN climate summit known as COP27, Fall hopes his message about plastics will resonate.

Traditional boats, known as pirogues, are docked at the Yarakh Beach littered by trash in Senega
Traditional boats, known as pirogues, are docked at Yarakh Beach in Dakar amid piles of trash and plastics. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
The "Plastic Man" wears his uniform before an event about environmental health and pollution management. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Modou Fall talks to locals about the pollution on their beach caused by plastic bags. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Boys play soccer among trash that litters the sand of Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal.
Boys play football among the trash that litters the sand of Yarakh Beach. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Fall talks to public workers during an event about environmental health and pollution management in Dakar. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
The "Plastic Man" takes part in an event on pollution management in Dakar. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Open sewage flows to the ocean next to traditional boats known as pirogues at the Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal.
Open sewage flows towards the ocean next to traditional boats. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
As "Plastic Man" walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind as strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign that says in French: "No to plastic bags." [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Fall stands next to an open sewer as he shows the pollution that contaminates the beach. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Dame Ndiaye, 31, looks for recyclable plastic material .
A man looks for recyclable plastic material at a garbage dumping site on the outskirts of Dakar in April of 2022. [File photo: Ngouda Dione/Reuters]
A worker checks newly made buckets from recycled plastic.
A worker checks newly made buckets composed of recycled plastic at a factory in Dakar. [File: Ngouda Dione/Reuters]