In Pictures

Gallery|Climate Crisis

Photos: Agriculture cuts into Argentina’s Gran Chaco forest

Latin America’s second-largest forest has been ravaged by deforestation, causing immense harm to local fauna and flora.

A worker leans on a truck loaded with wood logs in Machagai, Chaco province, Argentina.
A worker leans on a truck loaded with logs in Machagai, Chaco province, Argentina, on October 25, 2022 [Luis Robayo/AFP]
Published On 10 Nov 2022

Dwarfed by its more prestigious sibling, the Amazon, Latin America’s second-largest forest is a little-known victim of 25 years of gradual invasion by agriculture.

The Gran Chaco indigenous forest, which spans one million square kilometres (386,000sq miles) across Argentina, Paraguay and Bolivia, is at the mercy of ravenous soybean and sunflower crops, as well as pasture land.

Comprising a mix of dry thorn shrubland, woodlands and palm savannas, the dense tropical dry forest contains massive scars – vast areas of deforestation gouged out with alarming regularity.

The harm to local fauna and flora is immeasurable.

Here, in Argentina’s northeast, some 1,100 kilometres (685 miles) from Buenos Aires, is the country’s agricultural frontier. It is where the agro-export industry, so crucial for a country short on foreign currency, advances at the expense of various species of fauna and flora, as well as people.

Deforestation in the region has averaged around 40,000 hectares (154sq miles) a year, peaking at 60,000 (322sq miles) on occasion, said Ines Aguirre, an agricultural engineer from Chaco Argentina Agroforestry.

Gran Chaco includes a 128,000-hectare (494sq-mile) national park called The Impenetrable that is designated a “red zone” and strictly protected by a forestry law. But there are also “yellow” zones where tourism and “soft” agriculture are allowed, and “green” zones that are a free-for-all.

What this means is that deforestation around The Impenetrable park affects the rich fauna living within it, such as anteaters, peccaries, coral snakes, tapir and the continent’s largest feline, the jaguar, which is endangered in the region and the subject of an ambitious reintroduction programme.

“In the dry Chaco, we are probably facing a very serious effect of losing fauna. We are seeing especially the extinction of large mammals,” said Micaela Camino, a biologist at CONICET, Argentina’s government scientific agency, citing the giant armadillo and white-lipped peccary as examples.

It is not just fauna and flora being pushed out but also local Indigenous communities, such as the Wichi and Criollo who live in the forest.

“What generally happens is that before the logging, the rights of these families are violated. They are swindled [out of their land] and forced to leave their homes,” Camino said.

Aerial view of El Impenetrable National Park in Paraje La Armonia, Chaco province, Argentina
The Impenetrable national park is seen from the air in Paraje La Armonia, Chaco province, Argentina. [Luis Robayo/AFP]
Advertisement
Aerial view of a deforested area on the outskirts of Presidencia Roque Saenz Pena, Chaco province, Argentina
Like huge scars in the Gran Chaco forest, fields of sunflowers, transgenic soybeans and cattle appear among its dense, dry and thorny vegetation. [Luis Robayo/AFP]
View of sunset around El Impenetrable National Park, Chaco province, Argentina
The sun sets at The Impenetrable national park. [Luis Robayo/AFP]
Aerial view of a factory for the production of charcoal with wood on the outskirts of Juan Jose Castelli, Chaco province, Argentina.
A factory for the production of charcoal from wood is pictured on the outskirts of Juan Jose Castelli, Chaco province. [Luis Robayo/AFP]
Veda Palvacino, local, poses for a picture during an interview with AFP on the outskirts of El Impenetrable National Park
A local is pictured on the outskirts of The Impenetrable national park in Chaco province. [Luis Robayo/AFP]
A yabotí tortoise
A yaboti tortoise is pictured inside the turtle re-introduction centre at The Impenetrable national park in Chaco province. [Luis Robayo/AFP]
Advertisement
A Brown Brocket (Mazama gouazoubira) crosses a road at El Impenetrable National Park, Chaco province
A brown brocket, a small deer native to Latin America, crosses a road at The Impenetrable national park. [Luis Robayo/AFP]
Aerial view of a wood processing factory in Resistencia, Chaco province, Argentina
A wood processing factory in Resistencia, Chaco province, is seen from the air. [Luis Robayo/AFP]
The jawbone of an animal.
The jawbone of an animal lies on the ground near The Impenetrable national park. [Luis Robayo/AFP]