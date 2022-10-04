In Pictures

Gallery|Arts and Culture

Photos: Kolkata artists make idols to celebrate Durga Puja

The five-day festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by the lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga.

Laborers pull a clay idol of Hindu goddess Durga to load on a truck ahead of Durga Puja festival at Kumortuli
Labourers pull a clay idol of Hindu goddess Durga to load on a truck ahead of the Durga Puja festival at Kumortuli, the potters' place, in Kolkata, India. [Bikas Das/AP Photo]
Published On 4 Oct 2022

Spirits are soaring in India’s “City of Joy” as tens of thousands of people jostle on Kolkata’s streets in celebration of Durga Puja, the most important festival of the Bengali community.

The five-day festival that began on Saturday is marked by prayers to the Hindu goddess Durga, feasts, rejoicing, music, dance and drama marking the victory of good over evil. People visit richly illuminated and decorated community centres with idols of Durga and other goddesses worshipped by the Bengali community.

This year’s Durga Puja in West Bengal state in eastern India comes after two years of pandemic curbs on large gatherings and follows UNESCO’s recognition in December of Kolkata’s festival as part of the United Nations’ Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity programme.

Artists began preparing for the festival months ago by making thousands of clay idols in Kumortuli, the oldest potters’ colony in Kolkata.

The art district has mushroomed in an unplanned way in congested narrow alleys and lanes on the eastern bank of the Hooghly River. Studios dot the area with no concrete construction or proper doors. The artists use the space as their home-cum-studios with common facilities.

With their work growing in popularity, the artisans have introduced fibreglass idols and export miniature idols of Durga to the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, Bahrain and other countries.

The work begins with a skeleton of bamboo and wood, which the artist methodically binds with paddy straw to give it a human shape. The artist then places clay over the human-shaped dolls.

The faces of the idols are moulded or even handcrafted. The clay is collected from the Hooghly River and mixed with small hay pieces and wood dust collected from sawmills. The artists paint the idols in colours chosen by their customers.

Kolkata was nicknamed the City of Joy after a 1985 novel by Dominique Lapierre with the same name that was adapted as a film by Roland Joffé in 1992. The theme centred on people’s joyous spirits overcoming hardships.

An artisan prepares an idol of Hindu goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festival at Kumortuli, the potters' place, in Kolkata, India
An artisan prepares an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga. [Bikas Das/AP Photo]
Advertisement
An man walks past an artisan working on a clay idol of Hindu goddess Durga at his roadside temporary studio ahead of Durga Puja festival at Kumortuli, the potters' place, in Kolkata,
A man walks past an artisan working on a clay idol of Durga at his roadside temporary studio. [Bikas Das/AP Photo]
Artisans work on idols of Hindu goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja festival at Kumortuli, the potters' place, in Kolkata,
Artisans work on idols of Durga at Kumortuli, the potters' place, in Kolkata. [Bikas Das/AP Photo]
Laborers wait to load clay idols of Hindu goddess Durga at Kumortuli, the potters' place, ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata
Labourers wait to collect clay idols of Hindu goddess Durga. [Bikas Das/AP Photo]
Laborers carry an idol of Hindu goddess Durga towards a worship place ahead of Durga Puja festival at Kumortuli, the potters' place, in Kolkata
Labourers carry an idol of Durga towards a place of worship. [Bikas Das/AP Photo]
Artisans prepare decorations for idols of Hindu goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata
Artisans prepare decorations for idols of Durga. [Bikas Das/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Laborers unload a clay idol of Hindu goddess Durga from a truck to place at a worship site ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata
Laborers unload a clay idol of Durga from a truck to place at a site of worship. [Bikas Das/AP Photo]
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja festival at Kumortuli, the potters' place, in Kolkata, India
An artisan works on an idol of Durga. [Bikas Das/AP Photo]
People offer prayers at a makeshift worship venue on the first day of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata
People offer prayers at a makeshift worship venue on the first day of the Durga Puja festival. [Bikas Das/AP Photo]
Devotees leave their sandals outside in reverence as they arrive to offer prayer to Hindu goddess Durga inside a makeshift worship place on the second
Devotees leave their sandals outside in reverence as they arrive to offer prayers to Durga. [Bikas Das/AP Photo]
Devotees pray before an idol of Hindu goddess Durga on the second day of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata
Devotees pray before an idol of Durga during Durga Puja. [Bikas Das/AP Photo]