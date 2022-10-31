In Pictures
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to become Brazil’s president again
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for “peace and unity” after narrowly winning a divisive runoff election.
Published On 31 Oct 2022
Brazil’s electoral authority says Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva has defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country’s next president.
The news on Sunday marked a stunning return to power for the 77-year-old, of the leftist Workers’ Party, who had led Brazil from 2003 to 2010.
His 2018 imprisonment over a corruption scandal sidelined him from that year’s election, paving the way for then-candidate Bolsonaro’s win and four years of far-right politics.
The result marked the first time since Brazil’s 1985 return to democracy that the sitting president has failed to win re-election.
