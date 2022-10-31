Brazil’s electoral authority says Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva has defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country’s next president.

The news on Sunday marked a stunning return to power for the 77-year-old, of the leftist Workers’ Party, who had led Brazil from 2003 to 2010.

His 2018 imprisonment over a corruption scandal sidelined him from that year’s election, paving the way for then-candidate Bolsonaro’s win and four years of far-right politics.

The result marked the first time since Brazil’s 1985 return to democracy that the sitting president has failed to win re-election.