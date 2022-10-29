In Pictures

Photos: Halloween crowd chaos kills nearly 150 in South Korea

Thousands of people were caught in the crush when they entered a narrow alley in the bar and restaurant district of Itaewon in central Seoul on Saturday night.

The body of a victim is transported out of the district of Itaewon in the capital, Seoul. [Anthony Wallace/AFP]
A stampede occurred in a crowded entertainment district in South Korea’s capital as a huge number of Halloween revellers descended on the area and became trapped in narrow streets.

“People were layered on top of others like a tomb. Some were gradually losing their consciousness while some looked dead by that point,” one witness was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

At least 146 people were killed and 150 injured in the stampede, said fire department official Choi Seong-beom. The death toll could rise, he added.

Authorities said they were investigating the exact cause of the incident.

The bodies of victims of the crowd crush are lined up and covered in plastic in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon on Saturday. [Jung Yeon-je/AFP]
A woman is assisted after thousands of people crowded into narrow streets in the city's Itaewon neighbourhood to celebrate Halloween. [Anthony Wallace/AFP]
epa10273601 Injured people are being attended to on a street in Seoul's Itaewon district, after about 50 people fell into cardiac arrest from a stampede during Halloween celebrations in Seoul, South Korea, 29 October 2022. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
Injured people are attended to after the deadly stampede during Halloween celebrations in Seoul. [Yonhap via EPA-EFE]
Women walk by ambulances at the scene of Saturday's deadly stampede. [Kim Hong-ji/Reuters]
Bodies are covered with blankets in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon on Saturday night. [Yelim Lee/AFP]
Many of the party-goers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes when the incident occurred. [Jung Yeon-je/AFP]
A man covers the dead after the chaotic stampede during Halloween celebrations in South Korea's capital. [Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA-EFE]
A man receives medical help at the scene on Saturday [Kim Hong-ji/Reuters]
Thousands of people crowded into narrow streets in the city's Itaewon neighbourhood to celebrate Halloween. [Yelim Lee/AFP]
Rescue teams work at the scene where dozens of people were killed and injured in the stampede. [Kim Hong-ji/Reuters]