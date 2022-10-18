In Pictures

Photos: Alexia Putellas and Karim Benzema win Ballon d’Or awards

Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d’Or award for first time while Putellas won the women’s award for a second time.

Alexia Putellas and Karim Benzema win Ballon d’Or awards. [Benoit Tessier/Reuters]
Published On 18 Oct 2022

Karim Benzema won the men’s Ballon d’Or for the first time on Monday after a brilliant season with Real Madrid capped by the Champions League and Spanish La Liga titles.

Spanish player Alexia Putellas won the women’s trophy for the second straight year following another standout season with Barcelona. She is the first player to win the women’s Ballon d’Or twice.

For the first time this year, the Ballon d’Or was based on achievements from the past season. It had previously been awarded based on performances throughout calendar years.

Benzema had his best season ever at Real Madrid, being the top scorer in both leagues. He scored 44 times for Madrid, including 15 in Europe’s top competition, and equalled Raúl González as the club’s second-highest scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

Benzema, at 34, became the oldest winner since Stanley Matthews, the first recipient in 1956.

Putellas scored 42 goals and delivered 22 assists last season.

With Barcelona, she won La Liga and reached the Champions League final. She has been sidelined since July after injuring her left knee and undergoing surgery on the eve of the Women’s European Championship.

Putellas beat out fellow forwards Beth Mead of Arsenal and England and Sam Kerr of Chelsea and Australia for the award at the ceremony in Paris. A panel of international journalists chose the winners.

Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d’Or has been given out to men for 66 years. The women’s trophy was created in 2018, and both were cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“When I got injured I didn’t think I’d be here today, but it makes me proud to get recompense for all that hard work,” said Alexia Putellas. “I miss playing so much and doing what I like to do the most.” [Benoit Tessier/Reuters]
Putellas scored 42 goals and delivered 22 assists last season. [Manu Fernandez/AP Photo]
A woman walks past a mural of FC Barcelona football player Alexia Putellas in Barcelona. [Albert Gea/Reuters]
With Barcelona, Putellas won the Spanish League and reached the Champions League final. [Joan Monfort/AP Photo]
Putellas became the first female player to win the award twice. [Albert Gea/Reuters]
“I'm really proud, it's a lot of work and a kid's dream come true," Benzema said. [Benoit Tessier/Reuters]
Benzema had his best season ever at Madrid, being the top scorer in both leagues. [Juan Medina/Reuters]
He scored 44 times for Madrid, including 15 in Europe’s top competition. [Pablo Morano/Reuters]
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates with the trophy after winning the European Super Cup, on August 10, 2022. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
On August 25, 2022, Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas also won the 2021/22 UEFA Player of the Year Awards. [Murad Sezer/Reuters]