Japan reopens its doors to tourists as COVID curbs lifted

Japan reopens to tourists after two-and-a-half years of tough COVID-19 restrictions.

A group of visitors gather at the international arrivals exit of Tokyo's Haneda Airport. [Richard A. Brooks/AFP]
Published On 11 Oct 2022

Japan has reopened its doors to tourists after two-and-a-half years of tough COVID-19 restrictions, with officials hoping an influx of travellers enticed by a weak yen will boost the economy.

From Tuesday, visa-free entry resumed for travellers from 68 countries and territories.

Tourists must still present either proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken three days before departure.

Japan slammed its borders shut early in the pandemic, at one point even barring foreign residents from returning, and has only recently begun cautiously reopening.

In June, it began allowing tourists to visit in groups accompanied by guides, a requirement that was further relaxed to include self-guided package tours.

In 2019, a record 31.9 million foreign visitors came to Japan, putting the country on track for its goal of 40 million by 2020, when Tokyo was supposed to host the Summer Olympics.

But in 2021, the figure plummeted to just 250,000.

A traveller stands in front of a flight information board upon his arrival at Haneda International Airport, Tokyo. [Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]
In Japan, tourists will find a country that is still adhering to many of the health guidelines that helped it keep pandemic deaths to around 45,500, far lower than many other developed economies. [Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]
Japan closed its borders early in the pandemic, at one point even barring foreign residents from returning. Before the pandemic, travellers from Hong Kong and mainland China made up 37 percent of all foreign visitors to Japan, and 44 percent of tourism income. [Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]
A group of tourists arrive at the international terminal of Tokyo's Haneda Airport. [Richard A. Brooks/AFP]
In 2019, a record 31.9 million foreign visitors came to Japan, but in 2021 the figure plummeted to just 250,000. [Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]