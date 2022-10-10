In Pictures

Gallery|Russia-Ukraine war

Explosions hit central Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities

The strikes on Kyiv and other cities came a few hours before Putin was due to hold a meeting with his security council.

Firefighters work to put out fire at the scene of a missile attack in Kyiv. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Published On 10 Oct 2022

Explosions have rocked multiple cities across Ukraine, including missile attacks on the capital Kyiv for the first time in months.

This came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin called a Saturday explosion on the bridge connecting Russia to Crimea, the territory it annexed in 2014, a “terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

At least eight people were killed and 24 were injured in just one of the Kyiv attacks, according to preliminary information, said Rostyslav Smirnov, an adviser to the Ukrainian ministry of internal affairs.

The blasts follow months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large central area which is home to the historic old town, as well as several government offices.

Lesia Vasylenko, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, posted a photo on Twitter showing that at least one explosion occurred near the main building of the Kyiv National University in central Kyiv.

The last previous attack on Kyiv was in June.

But unlike previous attacks that mostly hit Kyiv’s outskirts, Monday’s strike targeted several locations in the centre of the city.

Explosions were also reported in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in Ukraine’s west, and in Dnipro in central Ukraine.

Recent fighting has focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhia, where six missiles were launched overnight Saturday from Russian-occupied areas.

The attacks on Kyiv and other cities came a few hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to hold a meeting with his security council.

Cars are seen on fire after Russian missile strikes in Kyiv
Cars are seen on fire after missile attacks in Kyiv. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
An injured woman
An injured woman receives medical treatment at the scene of a missile attack in Kyiv. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
A victim lies on the ground after the missile attacks in Kyiv. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, in the heart of Kyiv. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
The spokesperson for Emergency Service in Kyiv told the AP that there are casualties. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
People inspect the scene of missile attacks in Kyiv. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Rescuers are now working in different locations. The number of casualties is not yet known. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
The attacks were the most intense to hit the Ukrainian capital since the early days of the war. [Adam Schreck/AP Photo]
Cars are seen on fire after Russian missile attacks in Kyiv. Explosions were also reported in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in Ukraine's west, and in Dnipro in central Ukraine. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Smoke rises after missile attacks in Lviv. [Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters]
People shelter in a subway station after a Russian shelling in Kharkiv. [Francisco Seco/AP Photo]