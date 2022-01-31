Thousands of pro-democracy protesters have marched in Sudan’s capital and other cities, the latest demonstration to denounce military rule since the army seized power in October 2021.

Medics linked to the demonstrations said one protester was killed as security forces confronted thousands of people rallying in Khartoum on Sunday. The 27-year-old, Mohamed Yousef Ismail, was hit in the chest, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said.

Armed soldiers and military vehicles were deployed across the city for the first time in recent weeks in an apparent show of force. Security forces fired tear gas to try to disperse the crowds who were marching in defiance of a ban on demonstrations.

The October 25 coup halted a power sharing arrangement between the military and civilians negotiated in 2019 after former President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in the face of a popular uprising.

At least 79 civilians have been killed and more than 2,000 wounded in crackdowns on the anti-coup protests, mainly by gunshots and tear gas canisters, according to the CCSD.

Military leaders say peaceful protests are allowed and protest casualties will be investigated.