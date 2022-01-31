In Pictures

Gallery

Sudanese security forces fire tear gas as protesters defy ban

Thousands of Sudanese have taken to the streets for the latest in a months-long string of protests.

People continue protests demanding the restoration of civilian rule in Khartoum, Sudan on January 30, 2022.
For the past three months, Sudanese have been staging protests denouncing military rule [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu]
Published On 31 Jan 2022

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters have marched in Sudan’s capital and other cities, the latest demonstration to denounce military rule since the army seized power in October 2021.

Medics linked to the demonstrations said one protester was killed as security forces confronted thousands of people rallying in Khartoum on Sunday. The 27-year-old, Mohamed Yousef Ismail, was hit in the chest, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said.

Armed soldiers and military vehicles were deployed across the city for the first time in recent weeks in an apparent show of force. Security forces fired tear gas to try to disperse the crowds who were marching in defiance of a ban on demonstrations.

The October 25 coup halted a power sharing arrangement between the military and civilians negotiated in 2019 after former President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in the face of a popular uprising.

At least 79 civilians have been killed and more than 2,000 wounded in crackdowns on the anti-coup protests, mainly by gunshots and tear gas canisters, according to the CCSD.

Military leaders say peaceful protests are allowed and protest casualties will be investigated.

Sudanese protesters clash with security forces during a protest against military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, 30 January 2022.
Security forces clash with protesters in Khartoum. [EPA/Stringer]
Advertisement
Sudanese people assist a fellow protester during clashes with security forces at a protest against military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, 30 January 2022.
A wounded protester receives help from other demonstrators in the capital. [EPA/Stringer]
Sudanese people assist a fellow protester during clashes with security forces at a protest against military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, 30 January 2022.
Medics said one protester was shot in the chest and killed as crowds attempted to march towards the presidential palace in Khartoum. [EPA/Stringer]
Sudanese protesters clash with security forces during a protest against military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, 30 January 2022.
Security forces fired tear gas to try to disperse the protesters who defied a ban on demonstrations. [EPA/Stringer]
People chant slogans during a anti-coup protests that have rocked the country since a military coup three months ago.in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
On Saturday, authorities had issued a decision banning processions and mass gatherings in central Khartoum, saying people were allowed to gather instead in squares and neighbourhoods. [Marwan Ali/AP Photo]
A Sudanese woman speaks during in a rally to protest against last year's military coup, in the capital Khartoum, on January 30, 2022.
Pro-democracy protesters have repeatedly taken to the streets to denounce the October military takeover [AFP]
Advertisement
Sudanese women carry banners as they take part in a rally to protest against last year's military coup, in the capital Khartoum, on January 30, 2022.
The pro-democracy movement has been calling for a fully civilian government to lead the country’s now-stalled transition to democracy following the 2019 removal of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir. [AFP]