A major winter storm with hurricane-force winds battered much of the United States East Coast, bringing heavy snow that made travel treacherous or impossible.

More than 120,000 homes and businesses lost power in the state of Massachusetts, with failures mounting. Millions of people were affected by what meteorologists called a “bomb cyclone”.

The storm thrashed parts of 10 states with blizzard warnings that stretched from Virginia to Maine. The cities of Philadelphia and New York saw plenty of wind and snow, but Boston was in the crosshairs as it tied its record for biggest single-day snowfall, with 60cm (23.6 inches), the National Weather Service said.

Winds gusted as high as 134km/h (83 mph) on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. Southwest of Boston, the town of Sharon, Massachusetts, received more than 76cm (30 inches) of snow.

More than 4,500 flights were cancelled across the eastern US.