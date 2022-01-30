In Pictures

‘Bomb cyclone’ blizzard blankets eastern US in snow

One of the strongest winter storms in years triggered transport chaos and power outages across the eastern US.

People walk in the snow outside Faneuil Hall,
People navigate the snow outside Faneuil Hall in Boston. [Michael Dwyer/AP Photo]
Published On 30 Jan 2022

A major winter storm with hurricane-force winds battered much of the United States East Coast, bringing heavy snow that made travel treacherous or impossible.

More than 120,000 homes and businesses lost power in the state of Massachusetts, with failures mounting. Millions of people were affected by what meteorologists called a “bomb cyclone”.

The storm thrashed parts of 10 states with blizzard warnings that stretched from Virginia to Maine. The cities of Philadelphia and New York saw plenty of wind and snow, but Boston was in the crosshairs as it tied its record for biggest single-day snowfall, with 60cm (23.6 inches), the National Weather Service said.

Winds gusted as high as 134km/h (83 mph) on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. Southwest of Boston, the town of Sharon, Massachusetts, received more than 76cm (30 inches) of snow.

More than 4,500 flights were cancelled across the eastern US.

A couple walks through snow on Beacon Street past the Public Garden, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Boston
A couple walks through the snow on Beacon Street in Boston, Massachusetts. [Michael Dwyer/AP Photo]
A dog is followed by a couple as the stroll on the snow-covered boardwalk, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Ocean City,Maryland
A couple strolls on the snow-covered boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]
Signage outside of a motel is covered in snow, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Ocean City,
Signage outside of a motel is blanketed in snow in Ocean City. More than 4,500 flights were cancelled across the eastern US. [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]
People make their way over the Williamsburg bridge during a snow storm, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in New York
People make their way over the Williamsburg Bridge during the snowstorm in New York. [Mary Altaffer/AP Photo]
Visitors make their way through New York's Times Square during a snow storm,
Visitors walk through New York's Times Square. Major cities such as New York and Boston bore the brunt of the blizzard. [Mary Altaffer/AP Photo]
Xavier Martinez scrapes snow off his windshield during a storm in Providence, R.I
Xavier Martinez scrapes snow off his windshield during the storm in Providence, Rhode Island. [David Goldman/AP Photo]
A worker clears the sidewalk at East Pier in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022
A worker clears a sidewalk with a snow-blower at East Pier in the east Boston neighbourhood of Boston. [Michael Dwyer/AP Photo]