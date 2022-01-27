In Pictures

Jerusalem blanketed in white after rare snowfall

Snow carpets Jerusalem as a rare storm turns the holy city into a winter wonderland.

Palestinians enjoy the snow next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem Old city, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. A rare snowfall hit parts of Israel and the West Bank, closing schools and businesses.
Palestinians enjoy the snow next to the Dome of the Rock in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City. [Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo]
Published On 27 Jan 2022

Jerusalem has been blanketed in white after a winter storm covered much of the region’s higher altitudes with snow.

The holy city’s iconic golden Dome of the Rock was dusted with snow on Thursday. Main highways to Jerusalem and its major arteries were shut, and schools and businesses closed for the day as municipal snowploughs worked to clear streets.

Israel police also closed major highways in the mountainous West Bank due to hazardous road conditions.

A winter storm has been battering the Eastern Mediterranean, bringing heavy rains and wind to the Middle East. Istanbul and Athens were covered in the snow earlier this week.

Snow covers the Dome of the Rock Mosque
A rare snowfall hit parts of Israel and the occupied West Bank, closing schools and businesses. [Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo]
A person walks in the snow after a snowstorm at the Valley of the Cross in Jerusalem, 27 January 2022.
A person walks in the snow at the Valley of the Cross in Jerusalem. [Abir Sultan/EPA]
Children build a snowman in front of the Dome of the Rock,
Children build a snowman in front of the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem's Old City. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
People walk in the snow after a snowstorm near Jaffa gate in the old city of Jerusalem, 27 January 2022. A regional winter storm called 'Elpis' hit Israel that has also affected Turkey and Greece
People walk in the snow near Jaffa Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem. [Abir Sultan/EPA]
People gathering around Damascus Gate enjoy snow after snowfall in East Jerusalem on January 26,
People gather around Damascus Gate after the snowfall in occupied East Jerusalem. [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu]
People gathering around Damascus Gate enjoy snow after snowfall in East Jerusalem on January 26, 2022. ( Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency )
Main highways to Jerusalem and its major arteries were shut, and schools and businesses closed for the day as municipal snowploughs worked to clear streets. [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu]
Vehicles are covered with snow around Damascus Gate after snowfall in East Jerusalem on January 26, 2022.
Vehicles covered with snow around Damascus Gate in occupied East Jerusalem. [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu]