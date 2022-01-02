In Pictures

In Pictures: Aftermath of the Marshall Fire in Colorado

Officials say that 991 homes were destroyed in Boulder County and 127 more were damaged in the Marshall Fire.

Snow covers the burned remains of homes after the Marshall Wildfire in Colorado
Nearly 1,000 homes have been destroyed in wind-driven wildfires in the US state of Colorado. [Jack Dempsey/AP Photo]
Published On 2 Jan 2022

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked an enormous fire in a suburban area near Denver in the US state of Colorado that burned neighbourhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings.

Three people are missing following the inferno that broke out on Thursday.

At least seven people were injured in the wildfire that erupted in and around Louisville and Superior, the neighbouring towns about 32km (20 miles) northwest of Denver with a combined population of 34,000.

The blaze, which burned at least 24 square kilometres (9.4 square miles), was no longer considered an immediate threat, especially with the overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures on Saturday.

The snow and temperatures in the single digits cast an eerie scene amid still-smouldering remains of homes. Despite the shocking change in weather, the smell of smoke still permeated empty streets blocked off by National Guard troops in Humvees.

The conditions compounded the misery of residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remained of their homes.

A woman cries as she sees the burned remains of her home destroyed in Colorado
A woman cries as she sees the burned remains of her home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville. [Jack Dempsey/AP Photo]
A view of a Boulder County neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire in Colorado
The origin of the wildfires has not been confirmed, but officials said on Friday that it was suspected to be related to power lines. [Hart Van Denburg/Colorado Public Radio via AP]
Snow covers the burned remains of homes after the Marshall Wildfire in Colorado
Snow covers the burned remains of homes on Mulberry Street after the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville. [Jack Dempsey/AP Photo]
Homes burn as wildfires rip through a housing development in Colorado
Scientists say climate change is making the weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. [David Zalubowski/AP Photo]
A resident looks through the rubble of his fire-damaged home in Colorado
Ninety percent of Boulder County is in severe or extreme drought, and it has not seen substantial rainfall since mid-summer. [Jack Dempsey/AP Photo]
Snow covers the burned remains of homes in Louisville Colorado
A drastic change in weather delivered a half-foot of snow and frigid temperatures on Saturday, compounding the misery of Colorado residents struggling to emerge from a wildfire that destroyed hundreds of homes. [Jack Dempsey/AP Photo]
A man hugs his neighbour after finding their homes destroyed in Louisville, Colorado
Renato D'Amario hugs neighbour Lori Peer after finding their homes destroyed in Louisville. [Jack Dempsey/AP Photo]
Snow covers the burned remains of a vehicle in the Marshall Wildfire in Colorado
An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. [Jack Dempsey/AP Photo]
John Peer looks through the rubble of his fire-damaged home in Colorado
John Peer finds a couple of plates as he looks through the rubble of his fire-damaged home after the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville. [Jack Dempsey/AP Photo]