In Pictures: Palestinian home demolished in Sheikh Jarrah

Dozens of heavily armed officers broke into the house while the family was sleeping and assaulted them.

The ruins of the house demolished by Israeli forces in Sheik Jarrah neighbourhood.
The ruins of the house demolished by Israeli forces in Sheik Jarrah neighbourhood on Wednesday. [Zena Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Published On 19 Jan 2022

Israeli police and special forces raided and destroyed the home of a Palestinian family in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, occupied East Jerusalem.

A large number of police and special forces raided the Salhiyeh home and cordoned off the surrounding area at 3am (01:00 GMT) on Wednesday, just days after the family tried to stave off the demolition by threatening to blow up the house.

The family told Al Jazeera that dozens of heavily armed forces broke into their home while they were sleeping and assaulted them before arresting six, including the head of the household, Mahmoud Salhiyeh.

At least 280 Palestinian households in Jerusalem – comprising 970 people, including 424 children – are at risk of forced displacement by Israeli authorities, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Reporting by Zena Al Tahhan in Sheikh Jarrah.

A member of the Israeli border police stands guard at the site of a demolished house in the Sheikh Jarrah
A member of the Israeli border police stands guard at the site of a demolished house in occupied East Jerusalem. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
The demolition took place during a storm at dawn on Wednesday. [Zena Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
A member of the Israeli forces stands by the ruins of a Palestinian house they demolished, in Sheikh Jarrah
Before dawn, Israeli officers went to the home of the Salhiyeh family, threatened with eviction since 2017 and the centre of an anti-expulsion campaign in the Palestinian territory and abroad, according to a video posted online by the police. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
The Salhiyeh home was on the main street in the flashpoint neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, about one kilometre (half a mile) north of Jerusalem’s Old City walls. [Zena Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
The Salhiyeh family home was made up of two households of 18 members, including three children. [Zena Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Israeli forces stand guard as machinery clean the ruins of the Palestinian Salhiya family's house, in the Sheikh Jarrah
Israeli forces stand guard as machinery clears away the ruins of the Salhiyeh family's house. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israeli forces initially attempted to demolish the house on Monday, but the family barricaded itself on the roof and threatened to blow it up rather than face displacement. [Zena Tahhan/Al Jazeera]