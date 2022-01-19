In Pictures: Palestinian home demolished in Sheikh Jarrah

Israeli police and special forces raided and destroyed the home of a Palestinian family in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, occupied East Jerusalem.

A large number of police and special forces raided the Salhiyeh home and cordoned off the surrounding area at 3am (01:00 GMT) on Wednesday, just days after the family tried to stave off the demolition by threatening to blow up the house.

The family told Al Jazeera that dozens of heavily armed forces broke into their home while they were sleeping and assaulted them before arresting six, including the head of the household, Mahmoud Salhiyeh.

At least 280 Palestinian households in Jerusalem – comprising 970 people, including 424 children – are at risk of forced displacement by Israeli authorities, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Reporting by Zena Al Tahhan in Sheikh Jarrah.