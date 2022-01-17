Homeless Afghans addicted to drugs gather underneath bridges to take drugs and are often rounded up, beaten and forcibly taken to treatment centres by the Taliban to avoid visible casualties in harsh winter conditions.

The rehabilitation centre in the capital Kabul has some 350 staff and can cater to about 1,000 patients. Yet it is occupied by about 3,500 drug addicts who have been brought there by the Taliban.

A handful of rehabilitation centres are run by private charities in other cities as well.

Afghanistan is one of the leading producers of heroin and methamphetamine. Most of the drugs produced are exported to the world’s black markets.