Hundreds protest in India’s Nagaland against controversial law

AFSPA gives the military sweeping powers to search, seize and even shoot suspects on sight without fear of prosecution.

Nagas at the protest demanding the repeal of AFSPA in Nagaland state, India
Human rights groups have called the act draconian and pleaded for its repeal for decades. [Yirmiyan Arthur/AP Photo]
Published On 13 Jan 2022

Hundreds of people have walked 70km (43 miles) in India’s northeast to demand the repeal of a controversial act that grants special powers to Indian troops, following a deadly incident last month when soldiers killed over a dozen civilians.

They began their protest in Dimapur, a city in Nagaland state, and walked to Kohima, the state’s capital, raising slogans against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

The act gives the military sweeping powers to search, arrest and even shoot suspects with little fear of prosecution. Human rights groups have long accused security forces of abusing the law.

Many joined for stretches along the route, wearing traditional attire and holding placards.

The road from Dimapur to Kohima is winding and strenuous, and often dusty in stretches.

“It has been a tiring walk but I participated because we want AFSPA removed,” said 55-year-old Khamba Konyak on Tuesday. Khamba is Konyak, a Naga tribe whose 14 young men were killed in December by the Indian Army.

Since the deaths, candlelight vigils and solidarity marches have called for the revocation of AFSPA, which has loomed over the region since 1958 and gives many areas the feel of occupied territory.

“We are members of a helpless public and we have no other way to raise our voice against AFSPA. We can only contribute with our toil and sweat,” said 35-year-old Mopa Konyak.

Under the act, local authorities need federal approval to prosecute army or paramilitary soldiers in civilian courts.

Scrutiny of the act has grown in the wake of last month’s deadly attack, with the state’s Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announcing that his government wanted to do away with it.

On December 20, Nagaland’s assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding the repeal of AFSPA, but the federal government 10 days later extended the act for six months.

Even as people in Nagaland marched, AFSPA was extended for one more year on Tuesday in neighbouring Manipur state.

“I walked this entire stretch because I am concerned about the future of our children. AFSPA must be removed,” said 53-year-old Dauyan Lakban.

Kevitho Kera, one of the organisers, added: “We are Nagas, a warrior race. But today we leave our machetes on the ground and walk peacefully to fight our oppressors with non-violence. How will India respond to our non-violence? Isn’t the world’s largest democracy ashamed of this draconian law?”

Nagas hold placards in Nagaland state, India
Nagas hold placards and participate in a 70km (43 miles) walk demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kohima, in northeastern Nagaland state in India. [Yirmiyan Arthur/AP Photo]
A Naga at the protest in Nagaland state, India
"We want peace. We do not want violence. AFSPA must be repealed because we are a peace-loving people," said Manpong Konyak, 23. [Yirmiyan Arthur/AP Photo]
Two Naga Woman at the protest demanding the repeal of AFSPA in Nagaland state, India
Shongmeth Lily Konyak, 25, (left), and Mennyu Konyak, 26, wearing traditional necklaces, stand for a photograph during a protest demanding the repeal of the AFSPA in Kohima. "We want justice for our brothers and we want AFSPA removed from our region," Shongmeth said. [Yirmiyan Arthur/AP Photo]
A Naga Woman at the protest with a mask
"I am here because I want to fight for my brothers who lost their lives and also to repeal AFSPA so we can live peacefully," said Minnyu Konyak, 16. [Yirmiyan Arthur/AP Photo]
Colourful bag of a Naga at the protest demanding the repeal of AFSPA in Nagaland state, India
Nagas at the protest - one man holds a placard with word: "Human!"
Nagas listen to a speaker after participating in a 70-km (43-mile) walk demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in Kohima. [Yirmiyan Arthur/AP Photo]
A Naga Woman at the protest demanding the repeal of AFSPA in Nagaland state, India
Langam Konyak, 20, wearing a traditional necklace, says: "Innocent people were killed. We are marching for the good of the Nagas. We want AFSPA removed." [Yirmiyan Arthur/AP Photo]
A Naga Woman at the protest demanding the repeal of AFSPA in Nagaland state, India
A Naga at the protest demanding the repeal of AFSPA in Nagaland state, India
"We came to submit a memorandum to the prime minister asking him to remove AFSPA from our land," said Tsatongpa Sangtam, 47. [Yirmiyan Arthur/AP Photo]