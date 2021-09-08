Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Afghans protest, fearing curbs on women’s rights, free speech

The Taliban announced a new government on Tuesday amid protests from Afghans over women’s rights and free speech.

Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistani embassy in Kabul. [Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]
Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistani embassy in Kabul. [Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]
8 Sep 2021

The Taliban announced a new government on Tuesday amid protests from Afghans over women’s rights and free speech.

A growing number of protests have emerged across the country over the past week, with many Afghans fearful of a repeat of the Taliban’s previous reign between 1996 and 2001.

Hundreds gathered at several rallies in Kabul on Tuesday, where Taliban guards fired shots to disperse the crowds.

In Herat, hundreds marched, unfurling banners and waving the Afghan flag – printed in the vertical tricolours of black, red and green with the national emblem overlaid in white – with some chanting “freedom”.

Later, two bodies were brought to the city’s central hospital from the site of the protest, a doctor in Herat told the AFP news agency on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

“They all have bullet wounds,” he said.

Demonstrations have also been held in smaller cities in recent days, where women have demanded their rights.

The Taliban spokesman on Tuesday warned the public against taking to the streets, adding that journalists should not cover any demonstrations.

The group – which executed people in stadiums and chopped off the hands of thieves in the 1990s – has said it would not stand for any resistance against its rule.

Washington, which has said it is in “no rush” to recognise the new government, expressed concern on Tuesday about its members but said it would judge it by its actions.

“We note the announced list of names consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women. We also are concerned by the affiliations and track records of some of the individuals,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“We understand that the Taliban has presented this as a caretaker cabinet. However, we will judge the Taliban by its actions, not words.”

Taliban forces stand guard as Afghans hold placards shouting anti-Pakistan slogans during a protest in Kabul. [EPA]
Taliban forces stand guard as Afghans hold placards shouting anti-Pakistan slogans during a protest in Kabul. [EPA]
Advertisement
The Taliban fired shots into the air to disperse crowds who had gathered for a rally in the capital, the latest protest since the Taliban swept to power last month. [EPA]
The Taliban fired shots into the air to disperse crowds who had gathered for a rally in the capital, the latest protest since the Taliban swept to power last month. [EPA]
A group of Afghans stage a protest against Pakistan in Herat. [Anadolu]
A group of Afghans stage a protest against Pakistan in Herat. [Anadolu]
The Taliban spokesman on Tuesday warned the public against taking to the streets, adding that journalists should not cover any demonstrations. [Anadolu]
The Taliban spokesman on Tuesday warned the public against taking to the streets, adding that journalists should not cover any demonstrations. [Anadolu]
The protesters accused Islamabad of aiding the Taliban's assault on northern Panjshir province. [Anadolu]
The protesters accused Islamabad of aiding the Taliban's assault on northern Panjshir province. [Anadolu]
Afghanistan's previous government routinely accused Pakistan of aiding the Taliban, a charge Islamabad has denied. [Anadolu]
Afghanistan's previous government routinely accused Pakistan of aiding the Taliban, a charge Islamabad has denied. [Anadolu]
Advertisement
Afghan women chant slogans during the protest in Kabul. [West Asia News Agency via Reuters]
Afghan women chant slogans during the protest in Kabul. [West Asia News Agency via Reuters]
An Afghan man waves the flag of the former Afghan government during the protest in Kabul. [West Asia News Agency via Reuters]
An Afghan man waves the flag of the former Afghan government during the protest in Kabul. [West Asia News Agency via Reuters]

Related

More from Gallery

Rallies for and against Bolsonaro on Brazil national day

Supporters of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro march in a show of support for his attacks on the country&#39;s supreme court, in Rio de Janeiro [Pilar Olivares/Reuters]

Photos: Afghanistan’s last pocket of resistance falls to Taliban

Taliban members patrol after they take over Panjshir Valley, the only province the group had not seized during its sweep last month in Afghanistan. [Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu]

In Pictures: Many Guineans celebrate as soldiers seize power

Alpha Conde, president of the Republic of Guinea, centre, was detained by special forces in the capital Conakry. [Handout via EPA]

In Pictures: Defiant Indian farmers rally against farm laws

Indian farmers from various unions organised a huge gathering demanding a withdrawal of the agricultural laws introduced by the government a year ago. [Rajat Gupta/EPA]
Most Read

World reacts as Taliban announces new Afghan government

A vendor holds a Taliban flag next to a poster of Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar as he waits for customers along a street in Kabul on August 27, 2021 [Aamir Qureshi/ AFP]

Who is Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of new Taliban gov’t?

Mullah Akhund played a crucial leadership and guidance role in Quetta Shura, formed after the Taliban was driven out of power in a US-led military invasion in 2001 [File: Reuters]

What we know about the new C.1.2 coronavirus variant

[Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

Indian police videos of Kashmir leader’s funeral stir fresh anger

Syed Ali Shah Geelani was the top Kashmiri separatist voice over the past five decades [File: Altaf Qadri/AP]