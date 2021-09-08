Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Powerful earthquake near Mexico’s Acapulco

The quake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City.

People shelter from the rain in Mexico City as an earthquake centred in Acapulco, shook the capital [Luis Cortes/Reuters]
People shelter from the rain in Mexico City as an earthquake centred in Acapulco, shook the capital [Luis Cortes/Reuters]
8 Sep 2021

A powerful earthquake has struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, killing at least one person and causing buildings to rock and sway in the capital, Mexico City hundreds of kilometres away.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake on Tuesday night had a preliminary magnitude of 7 and was centred 17km (about 10 miles) northeast of Acapulco.

Guerrero state Governor Hector Astudillo told Milenio Television late Tuesday night that one person had been killed by a falling post in the town of Coyuca de Benitez near Acapulco.

“We heard a loud noise from the building, noise from the windows, things fell inside the house, the power went out,” said Sergio Flores, an Acapulco resident reached by phone. “We heard leaking water, the water went out of the pool and you heard people screaming, very nervous people.”

Flores said all he could do when it started shaking was hug his wife. He saw people leaving hotels around the bay and some running into parking decks to remove their cars, fearing a collapse.

“We were all worried about some change in the sea, but so far, authorities have not said anything about a tsunami alert,” he said.

Astudillo said the tsunami alert centre had not registered any variations in the sea level. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center later said the threat of potential waves had passed.

The mayor of Acapulco, Adela Roman, said in a statement to the television news outlet Milenio that “there is no really serious situation” so far and no reports of casualties.

“There are nervous breakdowns; people are worried because there have been aftershocks,” she said, adding that there are “many gas leaks in many places”, as well as some landslides and fallen walls.

Before the first death was reported, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said via Twitter that authorities in the four states that most felt the earthquake told him there were no victims or serious damage beyond some collapsed walls and falling rocks.

“Fortunately there is no serious damage,” he said.

Mexico’s National Civil Defense said it was conducting reviews in 10 states, but had not received reports of victims nor serious damage.

In Mexico City, more than 320km (nearly 200 miles) away, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital, but the quake was less evident in other parts. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rainy night.

A couple walks past a taxi cab that was damaged by falling debris after a strong earthquake in Acapulco. [Bernardino Hernandez/AP Photo]
A couple walks past a taxi cab that was damaged by falling debris after a strong earthquake in Acapulco. [Bernardino Hernandez/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Locals sit on a sidewalk in Acapulco after a magnitude-7 earthquake struck near the resort city. [Bernardino Hernandez/AP Photo]
Locals sit on a sidewalk in Acapulco after a magnitude-7 earthquake struck near the resort city. [Bernardino Hernandez/AP Photo]
A man walks in from a convenience store on a street covered with debris after a powerful earthquake, in Acapulco. [Bernardino Hernandez/AP Photo]
A man walks in from a convenience store on a street covered with debris after a powerful earthquake, in Acapulco. [Bernardino Hernandez/AP Photo]
Health workers communicate on their mobile phones as they stand outside Veracruz General Hospital. [Felix Marquez/AP Photo]
Health workers communicate on their mobile phones as they stand outside Veracruz General Hospital. [Felix Marquez/AP Photo]
The quake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City more than 320km (nearly 200 miles) away. [Bernardino Hernandez/AP Photo]
The quake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City more than 320km (nearly 200 miles) away. [Bernardino Hernandez/AP Photo]
Mexico City authorities said there were no early reports of significant damage in the city, though electricity was knocked out in some neighbourhoods. Some broken windows in a downtown high rise building covered the sidewalk in the glass. [Nelson Antoine/AP Photo]
Mexico City authorities said there were no early reports of significant damage in the city, though electricity was knocked out in some neighbourhoods. Some broken windows in a downtown high rise building covered the sidewalk in the glass. [Nelson Antoine/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Mexican Marines walk on a street covered by debris after the magnitude-7 earthquake in Acapulco. [Bernardino Hernandez/AP Photo]
Mexican Marines walk on a street covered by debris after the magnitude-7 earthquake in Acapulco. [Bernardino Hernandez/AP Photo]
People gather outside their building in Mexico City with their pets after a strong earthquake, centered near Acapulco was felt in the capital. [Marco Ugarte/AP Photo]
People gather outside their building in Mexico City with their pets after a strong earthquake, centered near Acapulco was felt in the capital. [Marco Ugarte/AP Photo]
Tuesday's earthquake near Acapulco, on the west coast of Mexico occurred four years to the day after a magnitude-8.2 earthquake that struck off the coast of Mexico's southern state of Chiapas, largely destroying the town of Juchitan in neighbouring Oaxaca state and killing dozens. [Bernardino Hernandez/AP Photo]
Tuesday's earthquake near Acapulco, on the west coast of Mexico occurred four years to the day after a magnitude-8.2 earthquake that struck off the coast of Mexico's southern state of Chiapas, largely destroying the town of Juchitan in neighbouring Oaxaca state and killing dozens. [Bernardino Hernandez/AP Photo]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: El Salvador protests erupt against Bitcoin

Salvadorans took to the main streets of San Salvador to demonstrate against the use of Bitcoin as a form of payment. [Rodrigo Sura/EPA]

Photos: Afghans hold protest, fearing curbs on their ‘freedom’

Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistani embassy in Kabul. [Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]

Rallies for and against Bolsonaro on Brazil national day

Supporters of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro march in a show of support for his attacks on the country&#39;s supreme court, in Rio de Janeiro [Pilar Olivares/Reuters]

Photos: Afghanistan’s last pocket of resistance falls to Taliban

Taliban members patrol after they take over Panjshir Valley, the only province the group had not seized during its sweep last month in Afghanistan. [Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu]
Most Read

China welcomes new Taliban gov’t as the West expresses concerns

A vendor holds a Taliban flag next to a poster of Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar as he waits for customers along a street in Kabul on August 27, 2021 [Aamir Qureshi/ AFP]

Russia’s emergencies minister dies during training exercise

Russia&#39;s Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev looks on during a drill in the Krasnoyarsk region on Tuesday [Russian Emergency Ministry via Reuters]

India: COVID ‘third wave is not coming, it is already here’

People raise their mobile to record the moments as an idol of Hindu god Ganesha is transported in Mumbai [Rafiq Maqbool/AP]

Palestinian families of escaped prisoners targeted by Israelis

Israeli troops arrest a Palestinian near the occupied West Bank City of Jenin in May [Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE]