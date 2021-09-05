Live

Long road to recovery after Hurricane Ida

People are struggling to obtain food, water and gas in Louisiana’s southeast, which faces a long road to recovery.

A man looks at a partially collapsed building in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. [John Locher/AP Photo]
A man looks at a partially collapsed building in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. [John Locher/AP Photo]
5 Sep 2021

The coronavirus pandemic claimed Kendall Duthu’s job as a cook at a jambalaya restaurant. Then Hurricane Ida claimed his house.

The 26-year-old resident of Dulac, Louisiana, is now living out of his car with his girlfriend after Ida roared ashore a week ago, splintering homes in its path. Now he does not know what is next.

On Saturday, Duthu collected a container of red beans and rice from volunteers in nearby Houma who handed out ice, water and meals to shell-shocked storm survivors. He stopped to eat in his car, its windshield shattered.

“Next stop, I don’t really …” he said, trailing off. “We’ve just been living day by day.”

Both Dulac and Houma are in Terrebonne Parish, among the hardest-hit areas of Louisiana battered to an unprecedented degree by Ida. Though Louisiana’s largest electric utility, Entergy, estimates most residents in New Orleans will have power by Wednesday, recovery efforts outside the city could be a much longer slog.

Meanwhile, residents continue to face food, water and fuel shortages while battling heat and humidity. Some parishes outside New Orleans were battered for hours by winds of 160kmph (100mph) or more.

Fully restoring electricity to some of these southeastern parishes could take until the end of the month, according to Entergy President and CEO Phillip May.

Ida damaged or destroyed more than 22,000 power poles, more than hurricanes Katrina, Zeta and Delta combined, an impact May called “staggering”. More than 5,200 transformers failed and nearly 26,000 spans of wire — the stretch of transmission wires between poles — were down.

Power was restored to about 282,000 customers from the peak of 902,000 who lost power after Ida.

Jay Breaux wipes sweat from his eyes after going through his hurricane-destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Dulac. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Jay Breaux wipes sweat from his eyes after going through his hurricane-destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Dulac. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Randy Manuel surveys his damaged home in Dulac. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Randy Manuel surveys his damaged home in Dulac. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Yvonne Lacobon hugs a dog beside Tommy Williams at his home damaged by Hurricane Ida in Dulac. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Yvonne Lacobon hugs a dog beside Tommy Williams at his home damaged by Hurricane Ida in Dulac. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Six-year-old Mary-Louise Lacobon sits on a fallen tree beside the remnants of her family's house. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Six-year-old Mary-Louise Lacobon sits on a fallen tree beside the remnants of her family's house. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Six-year-old Mary-Louise Lacobon holds a squirrel she and her family helped after it was injured. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Six-year-old Mary-Louise Lacobon holds a squirrel she and her family helped after it was injured. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Aiden Locobon stands on a boat near the remains of his family's home in Dulac. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Aiden Locobon stands on a boat near the remains of his family's home in Dulac. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Randy Manuel looks in the window of his hurricane-destroyed home. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Randy Manuel looks in the window of his hurricane-destroyed home. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Zane Higginbotham walks beneath his grandfather Harry Bonvillain's damaged house. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Zane Higginbotham walks beneath his grandfather Harry Bonvillain's damaged house. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Complete restoration of electricity to some of the hardest-hit areas of Louisiana could take until the end of the month. [Matt Slocum/AP Photo]
Complete restoration of electricity to some of the hardest-hit areas of Louisiana could take until the end of the month. [Matt Slocum/AP Photo]
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, a man walks with bags of ice from a supply distribution site in the Treme neighbourhood of New Orleans. [Matt Slocum/AP Photo]
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, a man walks with bags of ice from a supply distribution site in the Treme neighbourhood of New Orleans. [Matt Slocum/AP Photo]

