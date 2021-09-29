Skip links

Shia Muslim pilgrims commemorate Arbaeen in Karbala

In one of the world’s largest gatherings, hundreds of thousands of Shia Muslims mark Arbaeen in Iraq’s Karbala.

Shia pilgrims gather between the holy shrines of Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas for the Arbaeen festival in Karbala. [Anmar Khalil/AP Photo]
29 Sep 2021

Hundreds of thousands of Shia Muslim pilgrims have converged on the Iraqi city of Karbala to commemorate the Arbaeen, the end of the 40-day mourning period for the death of Imam Hussein, Prophet Muhammad’s grandson.

Pilgrims on Tuesday beat their heads and chests in ceremonial rituals around the city’s iconic Imam Hussein Shrine.

The pilgrims arrived in Karbala from Baghdad, Basra and other parts of the Shia Muslim world, most of them walking long distances as part of the pilgrimage.

The festival is thought to be one of the largest regular gatherings in the world, dwarfing all other pilgrimages, including the Hajj.

The death of Imam Hussein, in the seventh century, cemented the split in Islam between Shia and Sunni Muslims.

An Iraqi policeman stands guard as Shia worshippers gather near the tomb of Imam Hussein at the holy city of Karbala. [Ahmed Jalil/EPA]
The holiday marks the end of the 40-day mourning period after the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, in the seventh century. [Hadi Mizban/AP Photo]
Shia Muslim worshippers gather inside the holy shrine of Imam Hussein. [Anmar Khalil/AP Photo]
Shia Muslim worshippers gather inside the holy shrine of Imam Hussein. The festival is thought to be one of the largest regular gatherings in the world, dwarfing all other pilgrimages, including the Hajj. [Anmar Khalil/AP Photo]
Worshippers gather inside the holy shrine of Imam Abbas, also in Karbala. [Hadi Mizban/AP Photo]
The pilgrims arrived in Karbala from Baghdad, Basra and other parts of the Shia Muslim world, most of them walking long distances as part of the pilgrimage. [Anmar Khalil/AP Photo]
Shia Muslim worshippers leave after the end of the Arbaeen Shia festival, in Karbala. [Hadi Mizban/AP Photo]
