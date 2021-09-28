Skip links

China shows off new drones and jets at Zhuhai airshow

The six-day event will showcase China’s homegrown aviation and space technologies after a year’s delay due to COVID.

Visitors watch the airshow during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
28 Sep 2021

Visitors were bursting with pride as China’s biggest air show opened after almost a year’s delay.

Airshow China kicked off on Tuesday in the southern city of Zhuhai with a flight demonstration, during which multiple signature planes from China’s air force, including the J-20 stealth fighter jet, were presented.

The six-day event, which will showcase China’s homegrown aviation and space technologies, was postponed from its original November 2020 date due to COVID.

First-time visitor Yuan Jun said the performance of the air force and the fighter jets was “exceptional,” adding he was “very proud”.

The show, which will run until Sunday, will reportedly debut the J-16D military aircraft, designed to counter enemy air-defence systems and equipped with signal jammers and missiles, according to state media Global Times.

Many military enthusiasts have also been looking forward to the debut of a new generation of H-20 stealth bombers, but there has been no official news about the development of the model.

Visitors walk past a Chinese made CH-4 drone during the Airshow China 2021. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
The 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, runs from September 28 through October 3, 2021. [Alex Plavevski/EPA]
An AVIC AG600 Kunlong amphibious aircraft performs during the airshow in Zhuhai. [Alex Plavevski/EPA]
A WL-10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was showcased during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. [Alex Plavevski/EPA]
Models of Long March rockets for China's space missions are seen displayed at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. [Aly Song/Reuters]
A model of Chang'e-5 lunar probe, part of China's space mission to the moon, on display at the show. [Aly Song/Reuters]
A WZ-8 high-altitude drone on display. The six-day event, which will showcase China's homegrown aviation and space technologies, was postponed from its original November 2020 date due to COVID. [Aly Song/Reuters]
Visitors stand near a CM-401 anti-ship missile weapon system displayed at Airshow China. [Aly Song/Reuters]
Visitors look at a KJ-500 early warning aircraft. [Aly Song/Reuters]
The August 1st, or Ba Yi, Aerobatics Team performs on Chengdu J-10 aircraft during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai. [Alex Plavevski/EPA]
