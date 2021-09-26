Skip to Content
Two Argentinian couples win 2021 Buenos Aires Tango World Cup

This year’s edition marked the comeback of the Buenos Aires Tango Festival and World Cup after 2020’s online version.

Jhonny Carbajal, right, and Lucila Prego dance during the Tango Stage final competition. [Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP]
26 Sep 2021

Celebrations began for Tango dancing couples in Argentina as the champions of the Buenos Aires Tango World Cup were crowned.

Emmanuel Casal and Yanina Muzyka came first in the stage category on Saturday night, one of the most flamboyant styles in which each couple try to showcase their unique personal and innovative version of the dance.

Agustin Agnez and Barbara Ferreyra won the salon category.

Salon tango is danced at milongas, nightclubs dedicated to the Buenos Aires iconic dance, where dancers move forward together throughout the song drawing an imaginary circle around the dance floor.

Argentinian couple – male dancers Federico Carrizo and Juan Segui – claimed second place in the stage category.

This year’s edition marked the comeback of the Buenos Aires Tango Festival and World Cup after 2020’s online version of the competition.

The Tango, a musical genre that includes dance, music, poetry and singing was declared in 2009 an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

A couple dance while competing in the final round of the Tango World Championship salon category in Buenos Aires. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
This year's edition marked the comeback of the Buenos Aires Tango Festival and World Cup after 2020's online version of the competition. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
Sergio Almiron and Laly Torres dance while competing in the final round of the stage category during the Tango World Championship. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
Ramiro Almiron and Evangelina Martinez dance while competing in the final round of the stage category. Salon tango is danced at milongas, nightclubs dedicated to the Buenos Aires iconic dance. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
Gaston Gatti and Hebe Hernandez dance while competing in the final round of the stage category. The Tango, a musical genre that includes dance, music, poetry and singing was declared in 2009 an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
Pedro Zamin and Florencia Mendez compete in the final round of the Tango World Championship stage category. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
Emmanuel Casal and Yanina Muzyka dance after winning the final round of the stage category. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
Argentina's Barbara Ferreira, right, and Agustin Agnez celebrate after winning the Tango Salon final competition. [Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP]
Argentinian couple - male dancers Federico Carrizo and Juan Segui - claimed second place in the stage category. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
