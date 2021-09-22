Skip to Content
Live

In Pictures

Gallery

New rivers of molten lava endanger La Palma

Molten rock flowed towards the sea, closing in on a densely populated part of the Spanish island.

A new fissure emerged on the slopes of the Cumbre Vieja volcano overnight, belching out more lava and forcing hundreds more people to flee their homes. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
A new fissure emerged on the slopes of the Cumbre Vieja volcano overnight, belching out more lava and forcing hundreds more people to flee their homes. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
22 Sep 2021

Unstoppable rivers of molten rock flowed towards the sea after a new vent in the Cumbre Vieja volcano blew open on La Palma on Tuesday, closing in on a densely populated area of the Spanish island.

The rivers of lava, up to six meters (nearly 20 feet) high, rolled down hillsides, burning and crushing everything in their path, as they gradually closed in on the island’s more densely populated coast.

La Palma experienced several small earthquakes after the vent opened up, two days after Cumbre Vieja erupted on Sunday.

Authorities warn of more dangers that lie ahead for residents, including more earthquakes and toxic gases when the lava meets the ocean.

One lava flow is bearing down on Todoque, where more than 1,000 people live, and where emergency services were preparing evacuations.

So far, the eruption has destroyed about 190 houses and forced the evacuation of 6,000 people.

The lava’s advance has slowed to about 120 metres (400 feet) an hour, according to the head of the Canary Island Volcanic Emergency Plan, Miguel Ángel Morcuende, and is not expected to reach the Atlantic Ocean before Wednesday.

When the lava, whose temperature exceeds 1,000 degrees Celsius (more than 1,800 F), meets the body of water, toxic gases will be produced and explosions could also happen. Authorities have closed off an area of two nautical miles offshore to prevent any possible onlookers from being harmed.

A change in the wind direction blew the ashes from the volcano across a vast area on the western side of the island, with the black particles blanketing everything. Volcanic ash is an irritant for the eyes and lungs.

The volcano has also been spewing out 8,000 to 10,500 tonnes of sulfur dioxide a day, the Volcanology Institute said.

Scientists say the lava flows could last for weeks or months.

The island of 85,000 people is part of the Canary Islands archipelago, a key tourist destination for Europeans.

Lava flows from a volcano eruption destroyed houses on the island of La Palma. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
Lava flows from a volcano eruption destroyed houses on the island of La Palma. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
Advertisement
The rivers of lava, up to six meters (nearly 20 feet) high, rolled down hillsides, burning and crushing everything in their path. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
The rivers of lava, up to six meters (nearly 20 feet) high, rolled down hillsides, burning and crushing everything in their path. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
The lava flow from Cumbre Vieja moves towards the neighbourhood of Todoque, in the municipality of Los Llanos de Aridane. [Ramon de la Rocha/EPA]
The lava flow from Cumbre Vieja moves towards the neighbourhood of Todoque, in the municipality of Los Llanos de Aridane. [Ramon de la Rocha/EPA]
A woman reacts while being evacuated as lava flow from Cumbre Vieja moves towards the neighbourhood of Todoque. [Ramon de la Rocha/EPA]
A woman reacts while being evacuated as lava flow from Cumbre Vieja moves towards the neighbourhood of Todoque. [Ramon de la Rocha/EPA]
A resident on a truck loaded with belongings evacuates her house on La Palma. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]
A resident on a truck loaded with belongings evacuates her house on La Palma. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]
So far, the eruption has destroyed about 190 houses and forced the evacuation of 6,000 people. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]
So far, the eruption has destroyed about 190 houses and forced the evacuation of 6,000 people. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]
Advertisement
Firefighters stand next to houses in the residential area of Los Campitos at Los Llanos de Aridane. [Desiree Martin/AFP]
Firefighters stand next to houses in the residential area of Los Campitos at Los Llanos de Aridane. [Desiree Martin/AFP]
Firemen watch the lava flow from Cumbre Vieja as it moves towards the neighbourhood of Todoque. [Ramon de la Rocha/EPA]
Firemen watch the lava flow from Cumbre Vieja as it moves towards the neighbourhood of Todoque. [Ramon de la Rocha/EPA]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Melbourne anti-vaccine protesters clash with police

Construction workers attend a protest against COVID-19 regulations in Melbourne, Australia. [William West/AFP]

In Pictures: Niger hosts major camel race in the Sahara

Camel race finalists wait to be awarded during the Cure Salee, the annual festival for nomadic people, in Ingall, northern Niger. [Michele Cattani/AFP]

In Pictures: US begins to deport Haitian migrants camped in Texas

US President Joe Biden promised a more humane approach to immigration than his predecessor Donald Trump, but the veteran Democrat has fought to stem the tide of migrants crossing the border since he took office in January. [Eric Gay/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Spoons become a new symbol of Palestinian resistance

An artist in Gaza City works on a mural glorifying six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from Israel&#39;s Gilboa prison. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Most Read

Pakistan’s Imran Khan warns of ‘civil war’ in Afghanistan

Imran Khan&#39;s government has repeatedly called for the world to engage with the Taliban [File: Saiyna Bashir/Reuters]

‘Game-changer’: China to stop funding overseas coal projects

China will stop funding overseas coal projects in a big boost for climate talks, but remains heavily reliant on coal at home [File: Olivia Zhang/AP Photo]

Too big to fail: Is Evergrande China’s Lehman Brothers moment?

A custodian stands near a map of Evergrande&#39;s China development projects, in Beijing. Global investors are watching nervously as Evergrande struggles to avoid defaulting on tens of billions of dollars of debt, fueling fears of possible wider shock waves for the Chinese financial system [Andy Wong/AP Photo]

China’s Evergrande says will make a scheduled payment

Evergrande has already missed interest payments that were due on Monday [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]