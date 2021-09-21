Skip to Content
Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Niger hosts prestigious camel race in the Sahara

The race in Ingall, northern Niger, is a highlight of a three-day nomad festival that attracts far-flung herders.

Camel race finalists wait to be awarded during the Cure Salee, the annual festival for nomadic people, in Ingall, northern Niger. [Michele Cattani/AFP]
Camel race finalists wait to be awarded during the Cure Salee, the annual festival for nomadic people, in Ingall, northern Niger. [Michele Cattani/AFP]
21 Sep 2021

Ten-year-old Moussa will bask in the glory of the weekend camel race in Niger for a long time.

Little higher than his victorious charger’s knees, the boy fairly flew across the desert to snatch first prize in one of the most prestigious events of the Sahara.

The competition drew racing camels from across Niger – and further afield – to the oasis town of Ingall, the country’s traditional gateway to the Sahara and scene of the annual Cure Salee gathering of Tuareg and Wodaabe nomads.

But it was Moussa – more used to long, hot days tending his father’s cattle in the desert – who won Saturday’s big race.

Moussa does not go to school but has been riding camels, the speedy, finicky animals that are a hugely important part of life in the Sahara, since he was three years old. At seven, he says, he began venturing out solo. “I used to be afraid to ride camels alone,” he says.

Now one metre (three feet, three inches) tall, Moussa is dreaming of a golden future in which he will have “plenty of camels” and above all “will win other races”.

The race is a highlight of the three-day nomad festival, when far-flung herders lead their cattle from up to 400km (250 miles) away, converging on three springs of water rich in mineral salts that give the gathering its name.

The celebration comes after the rains in mid-September, with music and ritual dances, courtship and weddings and vaccinations for beasts and their masters, bringing relief from the nomads’ increasingly hard lives – marginalised and trapped in a region riven by violence by armed groups.

For this brief respite, people prefer not to talk about their troubles but to just have fun.

“There is football in Europe, here we have camel racing,” says Khamid Ekwel, a renowned owner of racing camels.

Young participants wait at the starting line of a camel race in Ingall. [Michele Cattani/AFP]
Young participants wait at the starting line of a camel race in Ingall. [Michele Cattani/AFP]
Advertisement
A young man rides his camel during the Cure Salee. For three days, the Saharan desert town of Ingall bloomed with the colourful tunics of thousands of herders who came to celebrate their traditions. [Michele Cattani/AFP]
A young man rides his camel during the Cure Salee. For three days, the Saharan desert town of Ingall bloomed with the colourful tunics of thousands of herders who came to celebrate their traditions. [Michele Cattani/AFP]
A man gets his camel ready for the race. The race is a highlight of the three-day nomad festival, to which far-flung herders bring their cattle from up to 400km (250 miles) away. [Michele Cattani/AFP]
A man gets his camel ready for the race. The race is a highlight of the three-day nomad festival, to which far-flung herders bring their cattle from up to 400km (250 miles) away. [Michele Cattani/AFP]
A young Wodaabe man helps his friend to wrap his turban during the Cure Salee in Ingall. [Michele Cattani/AFP]
A young Wodaabe man helps his friend to wrap his turban during the Cure Salee in Ingall. [Michele Cattani/AFP]
The competition draws racing camels from across Niger to the oasis town of Ingall, the country's traditional gateway to the Sahara. [Michele Cattani/AFP]
The competition draws racing camels from across Niger to the oasis town of Ingall, the country's traditional gateway to the Sahara. [Michele Cattani/AFP]
Spectators follow the camel race on their motorbikes. [Michele Cattani/AFP]
Spectators follow the camel race on their motorbikes. [Michele Cattani/AFP]
Advertisement
Spectators watch the camel race. Pick-ups are strategically parked to give spectators standing on their roofs the best view. [Michele Cattani/AFP]
Spectators watch the camel race. Pick-ups are strategically parked to give spectators standing on their roofs the best view. [Michele Cattani/AFP]
Riders crossing the finish line. "There is football in Europe, here we have camel racing,” says Khamid Ekwel, a renowned owner of racing camels. [Michele Cattani/AFP]
Riders crossing the finish line. "There is football in Europe, here we have camel racing,” says Khamid Ekwel, a renowned owner of racing camels. [Michele Cattani/AFP]
More from Gallery

In Pictures: US begins to deport Haitian migrants camped in Texas

US President Joe Biden promised a more humane approach to immigration than his predecessor Donald Trump, but the veteran Democrat has fought to stem the tide of migrants crossing the border since he took office in January. [Eric Gay/AP Photo]

In Pictures: 5,000 evacuated as volcano erupts in Canary Islands

New eruptions continued into Sunday night. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]

In Pictures: Spoons become a new symbol of Palestinian resistance

An artist in Gaza City works on a mural glorifying six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from Israel&#39;s Gilboa prison. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]

In Pictures: Tunisian protests erupt over president’s power grab

Tunisian demonstrators shout slogans against President Kais Saied during a protest in the capital Tunis. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
Most Read

Sudan coup attempt ‘thwarted’, says government

Sudan&#39;s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) soldiers greet people as they secure a site where Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council and head of RSF, attends a meeting in Khartoum in June [File: Umit Bektas/Reuters]

‘Failed’ coup attempt in Sudan: State media report

Sudanese protesters gather outside the main entrance to the southern port in Port Sudan  [File: Ibrahim Ishaq/AFP]

EU backs France as Australia submarine deal strains alliance

Josep Borrell speaks to the media after the EU meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA where they rallied behind France [David &#39;Dee&#39; Delgado/Reuters]

Canada: Trudeau claims ‘clear mandate’ after narrow election win

Canada&#39;s Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau triggered the snap federal election in mid-August in what experts said was a push for a majority [File: Carlos Osorio/Reuters]