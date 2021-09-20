Skip to Content
Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Thousands evacuated after volcano erupts on Spain’s Canary island

Lava flows destroy houses and threaten more areas, prompting authorities in La Palma to evacuate thousands of residents.

New eruptions continued into Sunday night. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]
New eruptions continued into Sunday night. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]
20 Sep 2021

Authorities in Spain’s Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma have evacuated thousands of people after a volcano erupted on Sunday with lava flows destroying isolated houses and threatening to reach the coast.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the initial eruption shortly after 3pm near the southern end of the island, which saw its last eruption in 1971. New eruptions continued into Sunday night.

Víctor Torres, president of the Canary Islands, said that some 5,000 people had been evacuated from their homes. Most, he said, had found family or friends to take them in. The rest were in shelters.

La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of the eight volcanic islands in Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago off Africa’s western coast. At their nearest point, the islands are 100km (60 miles) from Morocco.

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded before the eruption, which took place in an area known as Cabeza de Vaca on the western slope as the ridge descends to the coast.

Shortly after the initial explosion rocked the area, one black lava flow with a burning tip immediately slid towards houses in the village of El Paso. Mayor Sergio Rodríguez said 300 people in immediate danger were evacuated, roads were closed and authorities urged the curious not to approach the area.

The lava eventually destroyed at least eight houses, according to local officials, causing at least one chalet with a tower to crumble. Authorities warned that the lava flows could also threaten the municipalities of El Paraiso, Alcala and surrounding areas.

Itahiza Dominguez, head of seismology of Spain’s National Geology Institute, told Canary Islands Television that although it was too early to tell how long this eruption would last, prior “eruptions on the Canary Islands lasted weeks or even months”.

The volcano on La Palma erupted on Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity. [Jonathan Rodriguez/AP Photo]
The volcano on La Palma erupted on Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity. [Jonathan Rodriguez/AP Photo]
Advertisement
A plume of smoke rises following the eruption of the volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park on the Island of La Palma. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]
A plume of smoke rises following the eruption of the volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park on the Island of La Palma. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]
The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the initial eruption shortly after 3pm near the southern end of the island, which saw its last eruption in 1971. [Jonathan Rodriguez/AP Photo]
The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the initial eruption shortly after 3pm near the southern end of the island, which saw its last eruption in 1971. [Jonathan Rodriguez/AP Photo]
Lava and smoke rise following the eruption of the volcano. Some 5,000 people had been evacuated from their homes. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]
Lava and smoke rise following the eruption of the volcano. Some 5,000 people had been evacuated from their homes. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]
The lava eventually destroyed at least eight homes, according to local officials, causing at least one chalet with a tower to crumble. [Jonathan Rodriguez/AP Photo]
The lava eventually destroyed at least eight homes, according to local officials, causing at least one chalet with a tower to crumble. [Jonathan Rodriguez/AP Photo]
Authorities warned that the lava flows could also threaten the municipalities of El Paraiso, Alcala and surrounding areas. [Jonathan Rodriguez/AP Photo]
Authorities warned that the lava flows could also threaten the municipalities of El Paraiso, Alcala and surrounding areas. [Jonathan Rodriguez/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Mariano Hernandez, president of La Palma island, said there were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]
Mariano Hernandez, president of La Palma island, said there were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]
The last eruption on La Palma 50 years ago lasted just over three weeks. [Jonathan Rodriguez/AP Photo]
The last eruption on La Palma 50 years ago lasted just over three weeks. [Jonathan Rodriguez/AP Photo]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: US begins to deport Haitian migrants camped in Texas

US President Joe Biden promised a more humane approach to immigration than his predecessor Donald Trump, but the veteran Democrat has fought to stem the tide of migrants crossing the border since he took office in January. [Eric Gay/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Spoons become a new symbol of Palestinian resistance

An artist in Gaza City works on a mural glorifying six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from Israel&#39;s Gilboa prison. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]

In Pictures: Tunisian protests erupt over president’s power grab

Tunisian demonstrators shout slogans against President Kais Saied during a protest in the capital Tunis. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]

In Pictures: Kabul airport bears testimony to chaotic US exit

A Taliban fighter shows a copy of the book, Not a Good Day to Die, found inside a deserted US military camp at the airport in Kabul. [Karim Sahib/AFP]
Most Read

Can we live with COVID-19? Singapore tries to blaze a path

Singapore has been relaxing restrictions since June and with more than 80 percent of its population fully vaccinated the country could indicate how the world could live with COVID-19. [How Hwee Young/EPA]

Explainer: Why is a submarine deal sparking a diplomatic crisis?

French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, and then Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, third left, stand on the deck of HMAS Waller, a submarine operated by the Royal Australian Navy, in 2018 [File: Ludovic Marin Ludovic/AFP via Getty Images]

What Iran’s membership of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation means

Iranian President Raisi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan [Didor Sadulloev/Reuters]

Infographic: All you need to know about the Canadian election

More than 27 million people are eligible to vote as Canadians on September 20 will elect the country&#39;s next parliament [Al Jazeera]