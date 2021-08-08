Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Wildfires tear through Greece’s forests

Homes, businesses and farms burned during Greece’s most protracted heatwave in 30 years.

Volunteers feeding a hose to firefighters trying to extinguish a blaze in Agios Stefanos, in northern Athens. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Photo]
Volunteers feeding a hose to firefighters trying to extinguish a blaze in Agios Stefanos, in northern Athens. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Photo]
8 Aug 2021

Three large wildfires churned across Greece on Saturday, with one threatening whole towns and cutting a line across Evia, the country’s second-largest island, isolating its northern part.

Others engulfed forested mountainsides and skirted ancient sites, leaving behind a trail of destruction that one official described as “a biblical catastrophe”.

Firefighters were fighting through the night to save Istiaia, a town of 7,000 in northern Evia, as well as several villages, using bulldozers to open up clear paths in the thick forest.

The other dangerous fires were one in Greece’s southern Peloponnese Peninsula, near Ancient Olympia, and one in Fokida, in the Central Greece region north of Athens.

The fire in Olympia moved east, away from the ancient site, threatening villages in a sudden flare-up on Saturday afternoon.

North of Athens, the fire on Mount Parnitha – a national park with substantial forests – was still burning with occasional flare-ups.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias told reporters on Saturday night that firefighters hoped to contain the fire on Sunday.

Smoke from that fire was still spreading across the Athens basin.

Earlier, the blaze had sent choking smoke across the Greek capital, where authorities set up hotlines for residents needing health assistance.

Smoke spreads over Parnitha Mountain during a wildfire in Ippokratios Politia village. [Lefteris Pitarakis/AP Photo]
Smoke spreads over Parnitha Mountain during a wildfire in Ippokratios Politia village. [Lefteris Pitarakis/AP Photo]
Advertisement
People getting on a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli Beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia. [Thodoris Nikolaou/AP Photo]
People getting on a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli Beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia. [Thodoris Nikolaou/AP Photo]
Greek and European officials have also blamed climate change for the large number of fires burning through southern Europe, from southern Italy to the Balkans, Greece and Turkey. [Thodoris Nikolaou/AP Photo]
Greek and European officials have also blamed climate change for the large number of fires burning through southern Europe, from southern Italy to the Balkans, Greece and Turkey. [Thodoris Nikolaou/AP Photo]
People walk towards a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli Beach. Greece has requested help through the EU's emergency support system. [Thodoris Nikolaou/AP Photo]
People walk towards a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli Beach. Greece has requested help through the EU's emergency support system. [Thodoris Nikolaou/AP Photo]
A man stands in the water watching as wildfire approaches Kochyli Beach near Limni village on the island of Evia. A volunteer firefighter died on Friday and at least 20 people have been treated in hospitals over the last week during Greece's most intense heatwave in 30 years. [Thodoris Nikolaou)
A man stands in the water watching as wildfire approaches Kochyli Beach near Limni village on the island of Evia. A volunteer firefighter died on Friday and at least 20 people have been treated in hospitals over the last week during Greece's most intense heatwave in 30 years. [Thodoris Nikolaou)
A helicopter drops water on a fire near Malakasa in northern Athens. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
A helicopter drops water on a fire near Malakasa in northern Athens. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
Advertisement
People who fled their homes during wildfires are accommodated at an indoor hall in Chalkida, the capital of Evia island. [Thodoris Nikolaou/AP Photo]
People who fled their homes during wildfires are accommodated at an indoor hall in Chalkida, the capital of Evia island. [Thodoris Nikolaou/AP Photo]
A burned car is seen on a road during a wildfire at Ipokratios Politia, in northern Athens. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
A burned car is seen on a road during a wildfire at Ipokratios Politia, in northern Athens. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
A helicopter flies over a burn area during a wildfire in northern Athens. Firefighters and aircraft were sent from Croatia, Cyprus, France, Israel, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine and the US. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
A helicopter flies over a burn area during a wildfire in northern Athens. Firefighters and aircraft were sent from Croatia, Cyprus, France, Israel, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine and the US. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
Firefighters operate in Thrakomacedones, in northern Athens. [Michael Varaklas/AP Photo]
Firefighters operate in Thrakomacedones, in northern Athens. [Michael Varaklas/AP Photo]
Wildfires tore through massive swaths of Greece's last remaining forests on Saturday, encroaching on inhabited areas and burning scores of homes, businesses and farmland. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]
Wildfires tore through massive swaths of Greece's last remaining forests on Saturday, encroaching on inhabited areas and burning scores of homes, businesses and farmland. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo]

Related

More from Gallery

Photos: Bangladesh’s free kitchens running out of food for poor

A volunteer from Mehmankhana, a non-profit group, prepares food for pandemic-affected people [Munir Uz zaman / AFP]

In Pictures: Dozens hurt in Beirut clashes on blast anniversary

A protester stands with a Lebanese national flag during clashes with army and security forces near the Lebanese parliament headquarters in the centre of the capital, Beirut. [Patrick Baz/AFP]

In Pictures: Ghana’s #FixTheCountry protesters take to streets

Several thousand protesters marched in Accra in the latest rally against President Akufo-Addo&#39;s government. [Nipah Dennis/AFP]

In Pictures: Thick smoke over Athens as suburbs battle wildfires

A statue of goddess Athena is seen as wildfire burns at Varympompi, a northeastern suburb of Athens. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]
Most Read

Taliban captures Kunduz, third provincial capital in three days

Afghan government forces are said to have largely abandoned the countryside to the fighters, but are now scrambling to defend a string of cities across the country [File: AFP] (AFP)

In England, hundreds of vaccinated people hospitalised with Delta

The highly contagious Delta variant now accounts for 99 percent of all COVID-19 infections in the UK [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]

Why sexism is still a problem at the most ‘gender-equal’ Olympics

Runners compete in a heat of the 4 x 400m mixed relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo [Charlie Riedel/ AP]

Eliud Kipchoge ‘fulfills legacy’, defends Olympic marathon title

Kenya&#39;s Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after winning the men&#39;s marathon final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sapporo on August 8, 2021 [Giuseppe Cacace/ AFP]