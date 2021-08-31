Live

Triumphant Taliban parades at Kabul airport after US exit

Taliban fighters take over Kabul airport hours after the last US forces left the country after 20 years of war.

Taliban walk in front of a military airplane a day after the US troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai international airport n Kabul. [Reuters]
31 Aug 2021

Hours after the last foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan, Taliban leaders walked victorious through the Kabul airport, flanked by guards dressed in special forces combat kit inspecting destroyed US military equipment.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid led a group of officials onto the runway, a broad grin on his usually stoic face.

“Congratulations to Afghanistan… this victory belongs to us all,” Mujahid told reporters. “America was defeated, they could not achieve their targets through military operations,” he said.

The Taliban’s “Badri 313” special forces unit posed for pictures, brandishing US rifles and flying the group’s white flag.

Once one of the most secure sites in Afghanistan, the airport’s passenger terminal was left in chaos with empty bullet casings littering the floor near all the entrances.

The airport was at the centre of a chaotic evacuation since the Taliban took over the country on August 15. The US and its allies airlifted more than 100,000 people, both foreigners and Afghans who feared reprisals from the new rulers.

Ensuring the security of the airport is a key issue, and the Taliban has repeatedly said they would not accept any foreign military presence in Afghanistan. They are in talks with Turkey to take over the civilian operation of the airport. No deal has been reached yet.

The departing US military disabled several aircraft and armoured vehicles – as well as a high-tech rocket defence system – at the airport, a US general said.

Central Command head General Kenneth McKenzie said 73 aircraft were “demilitarised”, or rendered useless, by US troops before they wrapped up the two-week evacuation of the Taliban-controlled country.

He said the Pentagon, which built up a force of nearly 6,000 troops to occupy and operate Kabul’s airport during the airlift, left behind some 70 MRAP armoured tactical vehicles – which can cost up to $1m each – that it disabled before leaving.

The US also left behind the C-RAM system – counter rocket, artillery, and mortar – that was used to protect the airport from rocket attacks.

The system helped fend off a five-rocket barrage from the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K), an ISIL affiliate, in Afghanistan on Monday.

Taliban special force fighters arrive inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. military's withdrawal. [Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi/AP Photo]
Until two weeks ago, planes belonging to the Afghan Air Force used to hunt down the Taliban, now they are under their control as the group takes over the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul [Mohammad Aref Karimi/Al Jazeera]
Since taking control of the Kabul airport, the Taliban have stationed their elite units, in military uniforms, and plainclothes members, to handle the security of the now-closed airport [Mohammad Aref Karimi/Al Jazeera]
Since becoming the de-facto government on August 15, 2021, the Taliban now have access to billions of dollars in foreign-funded military equipment, including military planes and helicopters that belonged to foreign forces and the former government [Mohammad Aref Karimi/Al Jazeera]
In the two weeks since the Taliban took control of the country, they have inherited the spoils of the 20-year international war in the country. Now with the airport under their control, that also includes military planes and aerial power [Mohammad Aref Karimi/Al Jazeera]
Taliban fighters stand guard inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the US withdrawal. [Kathy Gannon/AP Photo]
Much of the airport was damaged on the evening of August 15, 2021, after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and thousands of desperate Afghans tried to storm the airport in hopes of getting on a flight out of the country before the arrival of the Taliban into Kabul [Mohammad Aref Karimi/Al Jazeera]
The Taliban are in full control of Kabul's international airport after the last US plane left its runway, marking the end of America's longest war. [Kathy Gannon/AP Photo]
Taliban forces at the Hamid Karzai International Airport. The airport was at the centre of a chaotic evacuation since the Taliban took over the country on August 15. [EPA]
On August 31, 2021, the Taliban officially took control of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul [Mohammad Aref Karimi/Al Jazeera]
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the airport. [Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi/AP Photo]
Taliban officials inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport. [Kathy Gannon/AP Photo]
On the morning of August 31, 2021, the Taliban announced the end of the US occupation and toured the Hamid Karzai International Airport, which is now firmly under their control, with their elite forces in toe[Mohammad Aref Karimi/Al Jazeera]
Taliban forces patrol a runway at Hamid Karzai International Airport. [Reuters]
Taliban forces secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport. [EPA]
Anas Haqqani (C), the youngest son of Taliban co-founder Jalaluddin Haqqani, is escorted by Taliban fighters as he visits Hamid Karzai International Airport. [EPA]
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks to the Badri 313 military unit at Kabul's airport. [Handout/Taliban via Reuters]
