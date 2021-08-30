Live

Hurricane Ida pummels US state of Louisiana

At least one person dead as Ida plunges New Orleans into darkness.

The National Hurricane Center warned the storm surge could create a &#34;life-threatening situation&#34; and urged residents in affected areas to &#39;take all necessary actions to protect life and property&#34;. [Steve Helber/AP Photo]
30 Aug 2021

Powerful Hurricane Ida has battered the southern US state of Louisiana and plunged New Orleans into darkness, leaving at least one person dead 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city.

Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm but had weakened to Category 1 by Sunday night.

President Joe Biden, who described Ida as “a life-threatening storm”, declared Louisiana a disaster area.

One person was killed by a falling tree in Prairieville, 130km (60 miles) northwest of New Orleans, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said Ida could be the most powerful storm to hit the state since 1850.

Governor Edwards warned Ida would be “a very serious test for our levee systems”, an extensive network of pumps, gates and earthen and concrete berms that was expanded after Katrina.

The storm is expected to continue weakening as it moves over land with a predicted track taking it north over the central US before veering eastward, reaching the mid-Atlantic region by Wednesday.

A section of a building's roof is seen after being blown off during rain and winds in the French Quarter of New Orleans. [Patrick T Fallon/AFP]
Hurricane Ida slammed into the coast of Louisiana on August 29 as a powerful Category 4 storm, 16 years to the day after deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans. [Brandon Bell/Getty Images via AFP]
Vehicles are damaged after the front of a building collapsed during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans. [Scott Olson/Getty Images via AFP]
Debris is seen at an intersection in downtown New Orleans as Hurricane Ida made landfall. [Brandon Bell/Getty Images via AFP]
A man takes pictures of high waves along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
A man passes by a section of a roof blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds. [Eric Gay/AP Photo]
A satellite image shows Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico, approaching the coast of Louisiana. [NOAA/Handout via Reuters]
