Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Palestinians in Gaza protest against Israel’s crippling blockade

Palestinian medics reported at least 14 people were wounded, including five who were shot.

An elderly Palestinian man raises a national flag as youths shout slogans during a protest along the separation barrier, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
An elderly Palestinian man raises a national flag as youths shout slogans during a protest along the separation barrier, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
26 Aug 2021

Hundreds of Palestinians have demonstrated near the Israeli separation barrier in the southern Gaza Strip, calling on Israel to ease a crippling blockade, days after a similar gathering ended in a deadly crackdown.

The demonstration wrapped up without a repeat of Saturday’s violence after Hamas, which governs the besieged Strip, kept the crowds from approaching the separation wall.

Shortly after the demonstration ended, Hamas officials announced that the territory’s key border crossing with Egypt was partially reopening on Thursday.

The Israeli military, which had beefed up its forces ahead of the demonstration, said it used tear gas and limited live fire to disperse the crowd.

Palestinian medics reported at least 14 people were wounded, including five people who were shot.

Soheil al-Hendi, a Hamas official, said the group had made a “great effort” to avoid bloodshed.

The protests are an attempt to put pressure on Israel to ease its blockade on Gaza.

Israel and Egypt have maintained the blockade since Hamas took power in Gaza in 2007, a year after winning a Palestinian election.

The blockade has devastated Gaza’s economy and fuelled an unemployment rate that hovers at approximately 50 percent.

A Palestinian demonstrator carries an injured woman away from Israeli security forces following a protest along the separation barrier. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
A Palestinian demonstrator carries an injured woman away from Israeli security forces following a protest along the separation barrier. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Advertisement
Palestinian demonstrators run from tear gas fired by Israeli security forces along the border fence. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Palestinian demonstrators run from tear gas fired by Israeli security forces along the border fence. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
A Palestinian demonstrator raises a national flag during the protest along the separation barrier in the southern Gaza Strip. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
A Palestinian demonstrator raises a national flag during the protest along the separation barrier in the southern Gaza Strip. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Protesters run and take cover from teargas fired by Israeli soldiers. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Protesters run and take cover from teargas fired by Israeli soldiers. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Protesters evacuate a wounded youth during the protest east of Khan Younis. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Protesters evacuate a wounded youth during the protest east of Khan Younis. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinian medics reported at least 14 people were wounded, including five people who were shot. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
Palestinian medics reported at least 14 people were wounded, including five people who were shot. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
Advertisement
Palestinian protesters gather near the Israeli separation barrier between Israel and Gaza Strip. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
Palestinian protesters gather near the Israeli separation barrier between Israel and Gaza Strip. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
The Israeli military, which had beefed up its forces ahead of the demonstration, said it used tear gas and limited live fire to disperse the crowd. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
The Israeli military, which had beefed up its forces ahead of the demonstration, said it used tear gas and limited live fire to disperse the crowd. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Haitian migrants’ traumatic journey to Panama

Migrants queue to be transported from Bajo Chiquito village to the Migrants Reception Station in Lajas Blancas, Darien Province, in Panama. [Ivan Pisarenko/AFP]

In Pictures: Scenes of suffering and solidarity in Kabul

Numazullah and his family are among the many Afghans who have been displaced multiple times due to insecurity. Only in the last three months, the family has fled to safety twice [Enayatullah Azad/NRC]

In Pictures: Indigenous tribe’s landmark legal battle in Brazil

Lazaro Kamlem, 47, &#39;cacique&#39; of Palmeira village, stands in a wood canoe in Itajai river in Xokleng Laklano Indigenous land, Jose Boiteux, Santa Catarina state, Brazil. [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

Photos: US leads desperate evacuation efforts in Afghanistan

People waiting to flee the country remain around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. [Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu]
Most Read

Panic grips Kabul airport amid ‘terror’ threat warning

More than 80,000 people have been evacuated since August 14 [Donald R Allen/US Air Force/AFP]

Japan suspends 1.63 million Moderna doses over contamination

Contaminants were seen in 39 unopened vials at eight vaccination locations in Japan, local media said [File: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]

US, UK, Australia warn of ‘high terror threat’ at Kabul airport

Crowds of people wait outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. on August 25, 2021 [David Martinon via Reuters]

US, UK, Australia warn of ‘terror’ threat at Kabul airport

Crowds of people wait outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. on August 25, 2021 [David Martinon via Reuters]